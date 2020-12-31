Haitian-American, Karen Andre Appointed as Special Assistant to the Biden-Harris Administration

[ORLANDO] – National Haitian-American Elected Officials Network NHAEON would like to extend its warmest congratulations to Karen Andre as Special Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel with the Biden-Harris Administration.

This appointment is historical; Ms. Andre is the first person of Haitian descent to receive such an esteemed position.

NHAEON would like to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for making such a diverse appointment and ensuring that his administration looks like America and reflects the Haitian community.

Karen Andre has dedicated her life to public service. After getting her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law, she advised several successful campaigns at all levels.

Senior Advisor for the Biden-Harris Campaign

Recently, Karen served as a Senior Advisor for the Biden-Harris Campaign in Florida and served as Senior Advisor for National Faith Outreach to the campaign.

Previously, she served as senior advisor to Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida.

In the Obama administration, she served as the White House liaison to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Her extensive record of helping others and putting the community above herself has proven that she is worthy of such a notable appointment.” says Honorable Alix Desulme, Chairman of NHAEON.

“On behalf of the entire Haitian community, we wish Karen continued success in her endeavors.”