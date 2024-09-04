HOLLYWOOD, Florida – The Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “Top 20 Under 40” Class of 2024 at our 9th Annual YoPros Awards Gala. Set to take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the prestigious Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, this event promises to be a spectacular celebration of excellence, innovation, and leadership.

As we approach our ninth year of honoring exceptional young Haitian-American professionals, the 2024 gala will be our most extraordinary event yet. This year’s honorees represent the brightest stars in their fields, demonstrating not only remarkable professional achievements but also a profound dedication to community service and civic leadership.

The selection process for this year’s “Top 20 Under 40” was both rigorous and comprehensive, resulting in the recognition of 20 trailblazing individuals who have set new standards in their industries and communities. Their accomplishments reflect the very essence of leadership, creativity, and commitment, making them exemplary role models for future generations.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the distinguished YoPro Class of 2024. As we celebrate our 9th Annual YoPros Awards Gala, we are honored to highlight the exceptional achievements of these young Haitian-American professionals. Their success stories are not only a testament to their hard work but also an inspiration to our entire community. We look forward to an unforgettable evening of celebration and recognition and hope to see everyone there to honor these remarkable individuals,” expresses Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida Chairman Prinston Jean-Glaude.

This year’s event will be full of surprises and will include performances by internationally recognized artists Rutshelle Guillaume and Richard Cave of Kai. Back again this year by popular demand is none other than DJ Bullet.

Recognizing the accomplishments of young leaders in our community is essential for our future, as it empowers and motivates emerging talent to build on their success, ensuring continued innovation and progress for generations to come. We invite the community to join us in honoring these outstanding leaders. Recognizing the accomplishments of young leaders in our community is essential for our future, as it empowers and motivates emerging talent to build on their success, ensuring continued innovation and progress for generations to come. We invite the community to join us in honoring these outstanding leaders.