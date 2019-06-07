What Order You Should Take The CPA Exam Sections In

If you have not familiarized yourself with the various sections of the CPA test and the order to take them, then this article is meant for you. These facts are very essential so as to help you make the right decision. Your choice of CPA section to start with can play a vital role in determining your performance on the subsequent sections. Picking the appropriate subject to start with will enhance your possibilities of doing well in all the sections and will bring you that much closer to your career goals.

Should You Start With the Hardest Part?

The normal CPA exam is not as simple as many think. It is normal to find individuals giving their views about taking the hardest section first to get it out of the way, since once it is done the remaining exams will be less pressure. This is actually not a good idea for several reasons.

First, there is no assurance that the section you feel is the hardest will truly be. For instance, if you expect Financial Accounting and Reporting to be the hardest section, you may be surprised to attain an exceptional score in that division as a result of greater than expected affinity or capability. This may lead to you feeling complacent as you prepare for the other sections.

Don’t expect the other sections to be a walk in the park after completion of the first exam. Each of the CPA sections has its own challenges and is meant to examine your preparedness as well as your understanding. Contrary to the discussed above, enrolling for the BEC exam and assuming it will be very simple may result in failure on that particular section. This can lead to failure due to lack of dedicated preparation beforehand as a result of preconceived assumptions, so you have pay attention.

All the CPA exam divisions require the same attention, and none should be neglected. Even when you are skilled in a certain area, you will have to show the same hard work and dedication by devoting as much time as you did in the previous sections. If you are concerned with respect to this, then you need to have a look at the CPA review course and make the necessary consultations with your CPA tutor where possible.

Take Your Favorite Section First

When taking the first test, starting with the section you are most comfortable with should be your first choice. If you have been in an accounting class before and you are still aware of the terminology, then it’s good to start with the Audit Section.

For individuals who have been out of college for a while, the section most applicable to their current job is absolute. For instance, a bookkeeper should begin by enrolling the FAR section, and those skilled in taxation should begin their session by enrolling REG.

If you have completed your college studies recently, you should choose a section that you performed exceptionally in or one you are highly interested in. If you’ve been working with a CPA tutor, then try working with them to take multiple practice exams and see which section is most comfortable for you. Essentially, the most important thing is to start with whatever section you feel confident about so you can get started on the right foot. This way you will be more comfortable when you take the actual CPA exam and will have a better idea of what you will be facing when you take the other sections.