PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – According to sources, the United States and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported the interim government of Haiti’s request for an international troops deployment last year.

Werley Nortreus, along with other Haitian leaders, recommended that, if interested, military forces from Russia, Africa, Canada, France, and CARICOM should be included.

Nortreus, the rising Haitian politician, believes that the current agreement is a positive development for the nation. The agreement provides the nation and its citizens a constitutional reform, proper security, general elections for a new administration, and the ability to pick a president.

As he continues to urge the Haitian government to take into account his proposed constitutional amendment, which would lower the age requirement for candidates for the executive and legislative branches of government from 35 to 25, Nortreus said that this agreement is a positive step forward.

On Thursday of this week, Nortreus stated that the Caribbean nation will welcome forces from CARICOM, Africa, and other nations. He applauds Kenya’s and the Bahamas’ efforts to reduce violence and killings soon by preparing to send their well-trained armed forces there. He added that constitution reform before new elections should not be forgotten.

The news came on July 29 from a source that said the Kenyan government said it was ready to send 1,000 troops to this Caribbean country to solve the insecurity situation. Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said Kenya is ready to lead a multinational force in Haiti, which is experiencing an increase in violence between police and gangs.

The Bahamas government on Tuesday welcomed Kenya’s decision to lead a multinational force in Haiti and pledged 150 staff to support the effort. “The Bahamas has committed 150 persons to support the multi-national force once authorized by the United Nations Security Council,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Haiti appreciates this expression of African solidarity,” Haitian Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus said in a statement on Sunday, “and looks forward to welcoming Kenya’s proposed evaluation mission.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday said he spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto to thank Kenyans for the “demonstration of fraternal solidarity.” Kenya plans to send a task force in the coming weeks to assess the mission’s operational requirements.

Since the Haitian government asked the United Nations for international forces from the United States to join Haiti, the majority of Haitian citizens have not accepted this decision. There are still people among the Haitian population who do not accept because the United Nations has failed in its mission in recent years.