Caribbean Investment Summit to be held in St. Kitts-Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is putting finishing touches on preparations for what promises to be another successful edition of the Caribbean Investment Summit, which the country hosted last year to rave reviews.

The 4th annual Caribbean Investment Summit will open with a welcome cocktail reception at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on the evening of Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. A two-day programme, held under the theme 35 Years of CBI: The Caribbean Advantage, will follow at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, starting on the morning of Thursday, June 20th.

This highly anticipated event will draw some 400 attendees comprising government officials, heads of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Units, developers, as well as international marketing agents and service providers from around the world, including China, India, the Middle East, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

One of the highlights will be an insightful, forward-looking presentation by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris titled A Focus on Regional Leadership and Vision: 35 Years of Caribbean CIP, looking back, the sustainable path forward.

During his well-received speech at last year’s summit, Prime Minister Harris said, “A lot has changed since 1984 when our Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) began as an ambitious start-up venture.” The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis went on to note that “the little engine that could” holds the distinction of creating the niche market of economic citizenship and carving out a pathway for the growth and development of small, resource-constrained countries.

Speaking at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Prime Minister Harris said last year, “As to be expected, competition has surged along with interest in Citizenship by Investment Programmes – so much so that, within the past several years, Antigua and Barbuda (2013), Grenada (2013; re-launched in 2016) and St. Lucia (2015) entered the CIP market, and Dominica reshaped its CIP in 2014 after having launched it two decades earlier in 1993. Cyprus (2011; restructured in 2013) and Malta (2014) also introduced their own CIPs several years ago. As I speak, other countries are considering getting into the lucrative CIP market.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis added: “We are happy to work cooperatively with our kith and kin in the region – Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada and Dominica.”

Antigua and Barbuda hosted the first two summits in 2016 and 2017. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was selected as last year’s host after the regional participants in the CIP industry decided that the hosting of the annual event should be rotated in order to ensure equitable exposure and opportunities for all members.

In the wake of rave reviews, St. Kitts and Nevis is hosting the event again this year, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of its pioneering Citizenship by Investment Programme.