Issa Trust Foundation & Partners For World Health Assist Jamaican Govt.

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Since 2005, the Issa Trust Foundation (ITF) has been working to build and strengthen sustainable healthcare and educational programmes specifically in the Western and Northeast Regions where Couples Resorts’ employees live and work. All donations made are part of an effort to provide essential medical equipment and supplies. Specifically to help improve the quality of health services. Impressively, the total value of donations made in the last year is approximately JA$675M (US$4.5M).

In December, a donation of approximately J$57M (US$378,000) in PPE, medical supplies and equipment was made to the Western Regional and the Northeast Regional Health Authorities. The 40 ft container of donations included vital oxygen concentrators. In addition, approximately 400,000 KN95 and surgical masks, face shields, approximately 12,000 isolation gowns; 2,888 gallons of bleach and hand sanitizers and wipes; neonatal monitors; patient monitors; lab coats, lab supplies and thousands of gloves and many more items.

“The pandemic has provided an opportunity to build on existing relationships in Jamaica and around the United States,” commented Diane Pollard, President & CEO of ITF. “Access to equipment and supplies and leveraging resources are all important to impact the children and families. Closer partnerships will provide and facilitate, and ultimately improve, care for a population that is especially vulnerable during this time. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Elizabeth McLellan, President & Founder of Partners for World Health and Eric Clarke, Chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority and to Fabia Lamm, Regional Director of the Northeast Regional Health Authority and their staff,” she concluded.

Strong Partnership

“Partners for World Health (PWH) and the Issa Trust Foundation (ITF) have been proud collaborators for many years. The success of our partnership is predicated on mutual trust and respect and the willingness to work closely together. This is to ensure the highest quality of equipment and supplies are delivered to those in need.

PWH is proud of our ability to support the aspirations of ITF and help the people of Jamaica. In the last year alone, we increased our capacity to assist our partners. With increased equipment and supplies especially related to helping hospitals, medical teams and people coping with the additional challenges of COVID-19. I look forward to a long and sustainable partnership with ITF,” noted Elizabeth McLellan, President & Founder of PWH.