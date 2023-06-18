Groovin’ In The Park Adds Some “Spice” to this Year’s Line-Up

QUEENS, New York – It has been five years since Groovin’ In The Park was held, and promoters have gone for a strong dancehall flavor for the comeback show on June 25 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York.

Recently, they added Spice to the lineup. She will share the stage with Marion Hall, Tarrus Riley, Cham, Wayne Wonder, Frisco Kid and soul singer Charlie “Uncle Charlie” Wilson.

Chris Roberts, founder of Groovin’ In The Park, describes Spice’s appearance as “a big, big deal!” He added that, “After an absence from the market due to COVID, our team wanted to return by offering the best level of entertainment that money can buy. We are aware that serving up two queens on one throne — Spice, the hottest female dancehall artist on the planet and Marion Hall, who is a phenomenal performer, would push the envelope off the charts and into the stratosphere.”

Spice has been one of the hottest acts in dancehall for over a decade, thanks to saucy songs like Romping Shop and Needle Eye. Her stocks grew even more with her slot on the popular reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

First held in 2011, Groovin’ In The Park has fielded eclectic bills over its 10-year existence. Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Busy Signal, Stephen Marley and Capleton are some of the dancehall/reggae acts who have graced its stage. Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Babyface and R Kelly have also appeared at ‘Groovin’ which consistently attracts over 25,000 fans, mainly Jamaicans from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia and Toronto.

This year’s event has a retro dancehall feel. During the 1990s, Cham, Wayne Wonder and Frisco Kid were members of the powerful Mad House Records, run by producer Dave Kelly, while Marion Hall (as Lady Saw) was one of the genre’s hottest acts of that era.

Sound System Showcase

There will also be a four-continent Sound System Showcase featuring Dynamq from Africa and Bass Odyssey, who will represent South and North America.