Rad Dixon’s Best Reggae Lovers Rock Cover EP Out Now

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – From Alton Ellis to Dennis Brown and Sanchez, Jamaican singers have never hidden their admiration for ‘foreign’ artists. Rad Dixon is no different.

For Best Reggae Lovers Rock Covers, his new EP, the South Florida-based singer does just that on some of his personal favorites.

The four-song project, produced by Tasjay Productions, was released on January 1.

The songs Dixon puts a reggae spin to are Kenny Rogers’ Write Your Name, Brown’s If I Follow my Heart, Suddenly, originally done by Billy Ocean and the Bryan Adams ballad, Everything I do I do it For You.

Recently, Dixon spoke of his love for well-crafted songs by artists like Rogers who died in 2020. He was one of the first country artists to successfully cross over into the pop mainstream.

“I’ve been listening to people like Kenny Rogers for years and always wanted to do one of his songs. When he died, I wanted to do something special in his memory and Write Your Name seemed perfect,” he said.

Dixon is from Manchester parish in central Jamaica. Most of his songs are produced by Tasjay Productions, including Keep The Children Safe and Baby Don’t Worry.