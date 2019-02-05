Grenada’s Tourism Sector Soars with Increased Airlift and New Development

The three-island destination boasts industry, hotel and tour updates

St. George’s, Grenada – Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, recorded more than 500,000 visitor arrivals in 2018, a historic number that proves the three-island destination’s tourism industry is “one-to-watch” for 2019 and beyond.

To match the growing demand, each section of the island can now be explored as tours and experiences are taking visitors to lesser known and untouched corners.

In addition, restaurants across the island are using locally-sourced ingredients, providing increased opportunities for local farmers and business owners to thrive.

For fans of the island and eager newcomers looking to discover this Caribbean gem, here are the latest news and developments from Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique:

VISITOR ARRIVALS PERFORMANCE 2018

Grenada saw an increase in visitor arrivals across the board with total visitor arrivals (528,077) growing by 12.9 percent year-on-year. The stayover arrivals (160,970) grew by 9.97 percent with the largest growth year-on-year from Canada (17,364) at 19 percent.

The United States (75,577) saw a 12 percent growth and the Caribbean (28,990), a 7 percent growth. The cruising sector (342,826) saw arrivals grow by 14.49 percent and the yachting sector (24,281) grew by 10.82 percent.

AIRLINE NEWS

American Airlines added an additional flight on Saturdays from Miami International Airport in December 2018, which ends service March 30, 2019.

Sunwing launched 22 flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Grenada in December 2018 with service ending April 21, 2019. Packages with Sunwing include return airfare and airport transfers, accommodations at Starfish Resort Grenada or Coyaba Beach Resort, and the services of a Sunwing representative.

Air Canada added a third weekly flight in December 2018 from Toronto Pearson International Airport, which is offered every Tuesday. The service ends on March 26, 2019.

HOTEL NEWS

Calabash Luxury Boutique Resort has renovated its Beach Club restaurant to expose interiors to panoramic views of the beach and bay with new lounge furniture for a fresh, new look.

Green Roof Inn, located in Carriacou, has a new sea-front yoga pavilion as well as a newly constructed dinghy dock that allows guests to take water taxis to Sandy Island or Tobago Cays. The hotel also has a massage parlor with an on-site wellness ambassador, Kenya Lewis. La Playa Beach Bar & Bistro has live music every Saturday on the beach in Hillsborough and grilled lobster with a bonfire on special evenings.

Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort on Grand Anse Beach will open in two phases with plans for 92 rooms and suites as well as all amenities and services to be open in 2020 and an additional 120 to open by 2021.

Mount Hartman Bay Estate will open to the public at the end of January 2019 as a 16-bedroom private resort with three swimming pools, a 185-foot private dock, a large hot tub and a pool. Groups can book online between four to sixteen bedrooms with a full staff and meal plan as well as use of two on-site boats.

Royalton Grenada has announced its opening slated for December 2019 with 300 rooms, eight restaurants, a world class spa and a health and wellness program. Formerly The Grenadian by Rex Resorts, Royalton Grenada will renovate the entire property and will also include the option for guests to upgrade to butler service.

Secret Harbour Boutique Hotel, Restaurant & Marina has gone through a renovation to its 20 cottages focusing on a more chic and modern design. Each cottage offers a stunning ocean view, balcony, living room, fully equipped kitchen, and king size bed. The on-site restaurant also underwent an upgrade with new furniture and décor, and is now named Sel et Poivre, with a newly appointed chef, Chef Bruno Deligne, from France. The restaurant serves French cuisine with local products and an ever-changing menu depending on fresh catches and seasonal offerings.

Silversands Grenada opened its doors on December 1. Its 43 suites and nine residential villas are situated on Grand Anse Beach and feature a minimalist design. Two dining venues, The Grenadian Grill and Asiatique, source local ingredients and spices as well as fresh catches. Guests can enjoy cooking classes at Asiatique to learn about Grenada’s local ingredients. A cigar and rum bar, Puro, overlooks the resort’s 100-meter long pool and entices guests to lounge while enjoying a rare rum and Cuban cigar. The Spa by Silversands is a unique sanctuary with four treatment rooms, a sauna, hammam and fitness center anchored around a private swimming pool and cabanas.

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort will open Grenada’s first environmentally friendly hotel rooms in February 2019, which will be 22 self-sustainable rooms with solar-heated water and ethically sourced wood for furniture wherever possible. Additionally, there will be three wheelchair accessible rooms as well as balconies with a view of the garden or bay.

HOTEL ACCOLADES

Calabash Luxury Boutique Resort was named Grenada’s Leading Boutique Hotel in the 2018 World Travel Awards. The hotel was also ranked number six in the top 25 luxury hotels in the Caribbean in the 2018 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards and most recently as No.1 Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor UK for 2019. Additionally, it was named No. 2 in the Top 25 Hotels – Caribbean by TripAdvisor UK for 2019. The luxury boutique resort was also invited to join the prestigious American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program in September 2018.

Sandals Grenada received three accolades from the 2018 World Travel Awards, which were the World’s Leading All Inclusive Resort, Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Inclusive Resort and Grenada’s Leading Resort. Additionally the resort was named number 10 in the Top Caribbean Resorts category in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Spice Island Beach Resort retained the coveted AAA Five Diamond rating for its third consecutive year and was named among the top three “Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean,” in a new ranking by Fodor’s Travel and number four in the top 25 luxury hotels in the Caribbean in the 2018 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards. The resort was also named number 11 in the Top Caribbean Resorts category in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. In addition, the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences also recognized the resort with a six star diamond award for the fifth year.

MARINAS

Camper & Nicholson Port Louis Marina is adding 90 plus docks, to its current 160 docks, by August 2019. The new docks will accommodate boats between 12 and 22 meters.

NEW TOURS

Hidden Treasures, a niche hiking tour company, has added new tours to its offerings that range from low to high intensity hiking. A completely customizable experience, the tours take hikers through beaches, waterfalls, farms, remote villages and rum distilleries while adhering to sustainable practices. The company is owned and operated by Simon Green, who is a hiking enthusiast and guide with more than 30 years of experience.

A new hiking tour company, Wondering Soles, aims to take visitors off the beaten path and away from the more well-known attractions to provide an immersive experience within Grenada’s natural environment. Starting at US $40 per person, each hike goes through a pre-selected route whether to waterfalls, up mountains, along the coast or down the river.

RESTAURANT NEWS/UPDATES

Opened November 2018, Spice Affair, located on Lance Aux Epines, is a fusion restaurant of Indian, Oriental, European and American Cuisine with the best flavors and spices. Notable dishes include the Butter Chicken “Loaded with Love” and the Dum Chicken Biryani with broiled saffron strands. Open for dinner every night, its hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are highly recommended.

Opening Feb. 3, 2019, Pier 57 is an event space fit for large events such as weddings and concerts. Located just two miles north of the town of St. George’s, the space is on the Western Main Road and situated by the water’s edge.

One of the island’s popular eateries, Aquarium Restaurant underwent a complete refurbishment November 2018 which included a larger bar, new furniture, new lighting fixtures and open-concept kitchen. In the coming months, a new upstairs area with a bar, gazebo and private area will be added.