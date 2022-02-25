Grenada’s Updated Travel Protocols For Arrivals

[GRENADA] – Persons planning to travel to Grenada effective March 1st, 2022 must have a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test Or Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (Naat) taken within 3 days of arrival in the Island.

Additionally, the date of sample collection must be within 3 days of arrival in Grenada. Or a negative Rapid Antigen Test taken within 1 day of arrival in Grenada. Please note, the date of sample collection must be within 1 Day of arrival in Grenada.

Entry Process

Grenada currently accepts fully vaccinated visitors only. There is NO quarantine on arrival. Entry process outlined below, and you can visit covid19.gov.gd for full details.