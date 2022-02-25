Grenada’s Updated Travel Protocols For Arrivals
[GRENADA] – Persons planning to travel to Grenada effective March 1st, 2022 must have a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test Or Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (Naat) taken within 3 days of arrival in the Island.
Additionally, the date of sample collection must be within 3 days of arrival in Grenada. Or a negative Rapid Antigen Test taken within 1 day of arrival in Grenada. Please note, the date of sample collection must be within 1 Day of arrival in Grenada.
Entry Process
Grenada currently accepts fully vaccinated visitors only. There is NO quarantine on arrival. Entry process outlined below, and you can visit covid19.gov.gd for full details.
- Fully vaccinated travelers are required to present proof of vaccination upon arrival in Grenada, as well as a negative PCR test or Rapid Antigen test taken within one day of arrival in Grenada. A Health Declaration Form is also required
- Vaccination card or certificate must be in English.
- Original vaccination card is required.
- All fully vaccinated travelers will undergo health screening on arrival (symptom review and temperature checks)
- Present your Health Declaration Certificate, your negative COVID test AND your vaccination card to Health Screeners for verification.
- You will not be tested on arrival unless deemed necessary by Health Officials during health screening.
- Proceed to Immigration for processing
- May use personal or other types of transportation.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.