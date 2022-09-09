Entertainment

Game! Set! Match! Grenada Tourism Authority Serves Aces at US Open Citi Taste of Tennis

US Open Champion, Marin Cilic stops by Grenada booth and gives thumbs up to Chef Bishop’s cuisine
NEW YORK – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly showcased the flavors of Grenada for the first time at the annual pre-US Open Citi Taste of Tennis event in New York City. The prestigious event, considered the world’s premier tennis and food event, brings the world’s best tennis players. Plus, signature cuisine from leading chefs to one venue.

Showcasing Grenada Spices

As a sponsor of the event, the GTA shared cuisine that exemplified why the destination is the World Food Travel Association’s first Culinary Capital.

CEO of the GTA, Petra Roach, noted, “Citi Taste of Tennis presented Grenada with an excellent opportunity to showcase how we use our spices, fine tree-to-bar chocolate and world class rum to create a culinary experience different from any other. As a boutique destination, we take particular care to partner with boutique events with audiences that match the demographic profile of our visitors and Citi Taste of Tennis offered us just that.”

Chef Belinda Bishop plates fan favorite, stuffed breadfruit & cassava ravioli with coconut turmeric sauce.

Grenadian chef Belinda Bishop was chosen to lead Grenada’s culinary offering. She prepared a mouth-watering stuffed breadfruit & cassava ravioli with coconut turmeric sauce that was a gastronomic delight. Chef Bishop also utilized award-winning chocolate and Cannes Brûlée rum in two desserts. One is  a spiced-cocoa banana bread pudding with a caramel rum sauce. The other was a Grenadian chocolate tart with nutmeg anglaise.

Grenada’s Nutmeg Princess, Ingrid Phillip

The focus on chocolate and rum was also carried through with a stunning display of cocoa and chocolate from Belmont Estate and Tri-Island Chocolate. Patrons were also treated to rum tastings of Cannes Royale Extra Old Rum, an aged artisanal rum. To complete the presentation, Grenada’s aromatic nutmeg took centerstage with the Nutmeg Princess. She’s, a symbol of national pride, presiding over the occasion.

US Open Champion, Marin Cilic stops by Grenada booth and gives thumbs up to Chef Bishop’s cuisine
Former US Open Champion, Marin Cilic, got in on the action and stopped by the Spice of the Caribbean booth for his share of the evening’s treats. There were also appearances from Venus and Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios. In addition, celebrities such as Garbiñe Muguruza and Eva Longoria.

 

