Peter London Global Dance Company of Jamaica to Perform in Miramar

Peter London Global Dance Company Returns to Miramar Cultural Center with ATLANTIC CROSSING

MIRAMAR – The Miramar Cultural Center will host the Peter London Global Dance Company as they present their first International Cultural Dance Exchange featuring (CDT) of Jamaica – an elite Dance Company from the Island of Jamaica.

Their performance, “ATLANTIC CROSSING”, will celebrate the survival of the cultural expressions of dance and music in the African Diaspora.

While the program will celebrate the retention of African dance and music in the new world and that of the Caribbean, contributions of contemporary dance developed by Caribbean dance masters will be a force in the dance performance.

ATLANTIC CROSSING is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2018 at 4 PM at the Miramar Cultural Center ArtsPark, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.

Ticket prices range between $27 – $47 and can be purchased online here, or at the box office by calling 954-602.4500

Click image to watch The Company Dance Theatre — an elite Dance troupe from the island of Jamaica: