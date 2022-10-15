Grenada Tourism Authority Hosts Dinner To Introduce New Chairman To Travel Partners

NEW YORK – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) recently held an intimate dinner in New York City to introduce its new Chairman, Randall Dolland to their key stakeholder partners in the travel trade. The gathering of media, travel advisors and tour operators was held at STK Midtown.

The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach, shared brief remarks with attendees – “Our Chairman brings to the table entrepreneurial acumen and trade experience which will serve Grenada well as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic. Our arrival numbers are trending in the right direction, connectivity is increasing, new hotels are coming on board and our events are back. The future looks bright and exciting times are ahead for Grenada.”

Grenada is a Special Island

Dolland noted, “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues at the Grenada Tourism Authority to elevate the destination’s world class offerings and to sharing with the world how special our island is. Great things are on the horizon and I’m excited to get started.”

Christine Noel-Horsford, Director of Sales, USA, Grenada Tourism Authority, also shared recent destination updates including the resumption of non-stop service from Toronto via Air Canada starting November 3, 2022. Plus, Sunwing’s non-stop service from Toronto starting November 6, 2022. The destination will host, for the first time on December 2 & 3, more than 30 of the world’s best men’s and women’s Club Rugby 7s teams for the 2022 Grenada Rugby World 7s (GRW7s).

Chairman Dolland leads an 11–member board of directors whose membership represents several sectors of the industry, all of which lends critical input into a progressive, forward-thinking industry. Their diverse and innovative leadership approach will ensure the creation of long-term sustainable strategies to grow not only the commercial but also the developmental interests of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.