Grenada Welcomes an October Resumption of Air Canada Nonstop Service

[St. George’s, Grenada] – The Honourable Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment is pleased to announce the resumption of the Air Canada direct service from Toronto to Grenada. The nonstop service, which will commence on October 30, will be twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays. Flights will from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND).

Minister Modeste-Curwen stated, “The return of Air Canada is welcome news at a time when accessibility and travel convenience are key to attracting international visitors. Canadian arrival numbers have remained strong, in spite of the absence of direct service, so we know that the demand is there. We are committed to working alongside our airline partners to ensure continuous connectivity to our country.”

Tourism Growth

“The news on the service to Grenada is welcome as the destination is pacing ahead of 2019 numbers and group business is up 37%,” stated Diana Rodriguez, Product Director, Air Canada Vacations.

Air Canada’s service resumption comes on the heels of a Canadian market visit by Grenada Tourism Authority CEO Petra Roach, who met with industry stakeholders to share developmental plans for the growth of the market and to agree on collaborative initiatives to drive business for the winter season.

The CEO remarked, “Canada is recognized as one of the most important tourism generating markets in the world. Especially with 41% of Canadians choosing beach destinations. To that end, Grenada continues to be a firm favorite amongst Canadian travelers with a typical stay of up to 10 days on island. This market has continued to grow over the years and delivers a great return on investment.”

Minister Modeste-Curwen continued, “The research from the GTA shows that Canadian visitors love the authentic experience that Grenada offers. This direct connection will ultimately lead to a further increase in the number of Canadians visiting our shores.”

Entry Protocols

Grenada recently rescinded its entry protocols making it easier for travelers to reach the destination. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers arriving into Grenada: