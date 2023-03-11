Grenada Takes On The USA In The 2022-23 CONCACAF Tournament

St. George’s, Grenada – February 22, 2023 – Grenada will host the highly anticipated Grenada versus USA football match in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League international football tournament. The game will take place on March 24, 2023 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Grenada.

Grenada and the United States, along with El Salvador, are in League A Group D of the CONCACAF Nations League. Grenada is currently ranked 24th in the CONCACAF ranking index, while the United States is ranked 2nd behind Mexico. This matchup is only the second time that Grenada is facing the United States on home soil. The last time was in 2004, when USA narrowly defeated Grenada 3-2.

Spice Boyz

Grenada’s team, known as the ‘Spice Boyz’, has been diligently preparing for this showdown at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium with an experienced squad, including top scorer Jamal Ray Charles.

In 2019, Charles’ 6 goals elevated the Spice Boyz to League A of the Nations League and secured Grenada’s entry to the Gold Cup for the third time in history. US-based players AJ Patterson and Benjamin Ettienne, who currently play for Charleston Battery (US Soccer League), and Alexander McQueen, who last played for Indy 11 (US Soccer League) in 2022, are also on the roster for the March 24 match.

The Spice Boyz will face a USA team featuring top scorers Paul Arriola and Jésus Ferreira of FC Dallas, Plus, Paxton Aaronson who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach said, “We are thrilled to host team USA for the second time on home soil. Grenadians love football – they eat, sleep and breathe it – and we are gearing up for a high energy, exciting time at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. We look forward to welcoming team USA and their fans to Pure Grenada.”

Grenada Sports Tourism

Grenada continues to build out its sports tourism pillar in 2023. This includes, international cricket, football, track and field, and rugby events on the calendar. The Grenada Invitational athletics meet will return in June after a three-year hiatus. In addition, the 2nd Grenada Rugby World 7’s tournament is scheduled for December 2023.