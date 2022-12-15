Grenada Rugby World 7s – A Resounding Success

St. George’s, Grenada – Grenada Rugby World 7s (GRW7s) organizers have acclaimed GRW7s ‘Pure Grenada Pure 7s’ event, recently held at the National Cricket Stadium, a resounding success.

For the first time ever, the longest running Club Rugby 7s tournament in the region was hosted by Grenada in partnership with the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), bringing some of the world’s best Men’s and Women’s Club Rugby teams to compete for the US $15,000 total prize pool.

Sports Tourism

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said, “As we prioritize sports as one of Grenada’s tourism products, we are thrilled with the success of this year’s competition. Lots of dedication and hard work went into ensuring the collaboration was a success and that we can push Grenada’s sports tourism agenda forward. Our intention is to make Grenada a sports hub for regional and international competitions.”

More Rugby

GRW7s General Manager Brian Stollmeyer said that after this year’s success, he and his team are looking forward to bringing one of rugby’s most popular international events back to Grenada, with the full support of the GTA and the Grenadian Government.

“We are absolutely delighted with the inaugural Grenada Rugby World 7s,” he said. “The tournament has been growing in various locations for over 30 years but the support we have received from Grenada has been outstanding. We thank all our specialty partners – RTEK Services Ltd., Glenelg Spring Water, Carib Beer, St. James Travel and Tours, Netherlands Insurance, Bristol Sport, and particularly our Presenting Partner the Grenada Tourism Authority – for their unfaltering dedication to ensuring Grenada Rugby World 7s was a resounding success.”

Stollmeyer said the event also provided an injection of enthusiasm into the expanding local rugby community, with the first ever Grenadian rugby team making their international debut at GRW7s during the exhibition matches, and gave many local Grenadians their first taste of the sport of rugby.

GRW7s Event Manager George Nicholson emphasized the organizers’ commitment to Grenada, highlighting their additional partnership this year with the Rotary Club of Grenada and the Grenada Golf and Country Club to host a local Charity Golf Tournament.

“Grenada Rugby World 7s is part of a week of official activities – one of which is an annual Charity Event,” he said. “This year, the 2022 Gavin Clark Memorial GRW7s Charity Golf Tournament raised close to EC $5000 for the Grenada Cancer Society, with 21 keen golfers – and non-golfers – from all over the world participating. It is our way of honoring one of our late devoted ruggers while also giving something extra back to the community here in Grenada.”

Nicholson reiterated the Charity Event will continue as part of the GRW7s experience. He called on both visitors and locals alike to consider registering, as well as to come out again and experience all GRW7s has to offer, once dates for the next tournament are announced.