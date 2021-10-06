Grenada Ranks Amongst Top Hotels & Resorts In The Caribbean In Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

[St. George’s, Grenada W.I.] – Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its coveted annual Readers’ Choice Awards and four of Grenada’s beloved hotels and resorts were ranked amongst the top in the Caribbean.

In The Top Hotels in the Caribbean category, Calabash ranked sixth. In the Top Resorts in the Caribbean category, Silversands Grenada ranked 11th, Sandals Grenada ranked 21st and Mount Cinnamon ranked 33rd.

“We are thrilled to be listed amongst the best of the best in Conde Nast Traveler’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “It’s been a challenging year in particular for those who love to travel. As a result, we look forward to welcoming back Conde Nast Traveler’s readers. In addition to travelers around the world to Grenada to experience our incredible island. Plus, the many award-winning hotels, resorts and adventures that we offer.”

Over 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. The responses will provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler. The full list is published exclusively online, at www.CNTraveler.com/rca