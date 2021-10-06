Jamaica Receives Positive Cruise Updates From Royal Caribbean and Carnival

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica is eagerly preparing for the resumption of cruise calls by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines beginning in November as well as 110+ planned cruise ship visits from October through April 2022 by Carnival Cruise Lines.

“Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean are critical partners for Jamaica’s tourism sector. In addition to the destination’s wider economic recovery,” said Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “We are seeing a welcome return of vessels with the recognition that Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors offer a safe environment for our visitors, tourism workers and the general population. The world has taken note of Jamaica’s protocols being implemented safely and effectively, as these plans clearly demonstrate.”

Steady Growth

Minister Bartlett continued, “With the return of stopover visitor arrivals since June 2020, we have been seeing steady growth towards pre-COVID-19 levels. Now that cruise is also back, we are looking forward to even stronger growth in our numbers. While there are a few matters we still need to resolve with regard to Royal Caribbean’s return, all requirements have been put in place to meet both United States and Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols in addition to passenger movement being limited to our Resilient Corridors.”

Economic Boost

“With a boost in cruises to Jamaica, we will in turn see a boost to the economic and social livelihoods of thousands of Jamaicans who work directly and indirectly in our cruise sector, providing a positive impact for many,” Minister Bartlett concluded.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean intends to resume cruises with limited operations as of November. Following over a year and a half hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls to Jamaica from the line have the potential to bring tens of thousands of passengers into the destination.

Carnival Cruises

Plans from Carnival, the world’s largest cruise line, include 110+ cruise ship visits by its various brands that could carry more than 200,000 visitors to the island between October 2021 and April 2022. These operations are subject to continued close collaboration between Jamaican authorities and the cruise lines.

Strategic Meetings

These cruise updates were provided during meetings with Royal Caribbean and Carnival last week in Miami. They were among a series of meetings held with travel industry leaders. Leaders including major airlines and investors, across Jamaica’s largest source markets of the United States and Canada.

The purpose of these meetings is to drive increased arrivals into the destination in the coming weeks and months. Plus, to cement further investment in the island’s tourism sector. Joining Minister Bartlett at these meetings was the Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson.

New Requirements

Jamaica resumed welcoming cruise ships safely back to its shores in September 2021. Cruises must meet strict measures governing the restart of cruise shipping. Requiring passengers over the age of 12 and crew to be fully vaccinated and for all passengers to provide evidence of negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of sailing. In the case of unvaccinated passengers, such as children, a PCR test is mandated, and all passengers are also screened and tested (antigen) on embarkation.

Jamaica remains open for travel and continues to welcome visitors safely. It’s health and safety protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels recognition that allowed the destination to safely reopen to travel in June 2020. The island has also recently announced additional airlift from key source markets. As a result, ninety percent of planned tourist investments remaining on track.