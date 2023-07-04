Bahamas Air Introduces Direct Flight from Fort Lauderdale to Barbados

FORT LAUDERDALE– Barbados will soon have a new airline service to connect with the USA and the Northern Caribbean.

Starting as a charter service from July 18th 2023 through August 16th 2023, Bahamas Air will commence flights from Nassau, The Bahamas to Bridgetown, Barbados, via Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The twice-weekly service presents a new alternative for visitors and the diaspora to visit Barbados during the busy Crop Over period, and for Barbadians to connect to the USA and Northern Caribbean seamlessly.

Chairman of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Shelly Williams said that the announcement came after months of negotiation with the airline. “We are pleased to share the success of our talks with Bahamas Air to offer a safe and affordable alternative service to Barbados out of the USA and the Northern Caribbean this summer. We have worked with the airline and our stakeholder partners in Barbados to bring this to fruition.”

Boost in affordable summer travel and opportunities for the local economy

Moreover, Williams noted that the new flight was good news for locals as well, as it presented Barbadians with the opportunity to travel to Fort Lauderdale, The Bahamas and by extension, the Northern Caribbean islands for the summer period.

“This charter doesn’t only take into consideration the visitors and diaspora that will come to Barbados via Bahamas Air, but it also gives Barbadians an option to affordably travel out to the USA and the Northern Caribbean islands including The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Bermuda and so on,” Williams said. “Some of our travel agent partners have already announced exciting packages to service Barbadians who are looking to build out a full holiday experience.”

Crop Over

Acknowledging that Crop Over is “undoubtedly one of our busiest seasons”, she added that the expected influx will also provide further scope for Barbadians with rental properties, bed and breakfasts and guided tour companies to cater to tourists seeking immersive experiences during their stay.

“Securing this flight as an option for visitors, and Barbadians living overseas who want to come home for the Festival, is integral to meeting the demand for airlift to the island as well as increasing the opportunities for locals to benefit from the increase in arrivals to our shores.”

The BTMI Chair noted that after further discussion with the airline, it was the company’s intention for the charter to progress to a scheduled service after August, to maintain the popular FLL-BGI route which isn’t currently being served by any airline. With a competitive fare starting at USD $599 round trip, Williams noted that she expects Bahamas Air to complement the already existing airlift between Barbados and the USA, while keeping connectivity open between Barbados and the Northern Caribbean.

The BTMI has already embarked on a marketing and public relations thrust with travel agents and in consumer media behind the USA and Caribbean gateways to ensure the success of the new charter. Within coming days, Barbadians can look out for advertisements from local travel agents on how to book.