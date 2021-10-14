Grenada Has A Fix For Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), More Flights

[ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada] – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced the destination will become even more accessible with increased airlift from the United States. In addition to the resumption of service from Canada. The timing comes just ahead of winter, officially the time of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Especially when the Caribbean is appealing for North Americans who are already dreading early darkness and frigid temperatures.

“As people re-engage their passion for travel, our airline partners recognize the value of providing connectivity to our special island. We are truly a slice of paradise with a low-key vibe, warm and welcoming people, and offerings that connect visitors not only with nature and amazing water adventures, but also with a fascinating culinary journey” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “New and expanded air service helps Grenada regain its position as a highly attractive destination for visitors seeking a distinctive Caribbean experience.”

Increased Airlift For Winter

From the U.S.

JetBlue offers daily service from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND). The carrier’s premium Mint aircraft operates on Saturday

American Airlines offers service, twice a week, from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) on Wednesday and Saturday

Starting November 2, service operates three times a week (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). Daily service begins December 1

Starting November 27, service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), operates once a week on Saturday

From Canada

Air Canada Mainline will resume direct service, twice a week, (Wednesday and Sunday). From Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) starting October 31

Sunwing is expected to offer service once a week starting November 7. Going from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND)

Pure Safe Travel

The health and safety of Grenada’s citizens and its visitors has been at the forefront of the development of the island’s Pure Safe Travel protocols. All persons entering Grenada either by air or sea must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks with a WHO-approved vaccination and present a negative PCR test result, taken within three days of arrival. The cost for the PCR test, which was originally $150 USD, has been reduced to $50 USD, effective October 6th. Exemptions to fully vaccinated status include citizens, residents, persons under 13, diplomats and airline crew on layover.

A ‘Pure Safe Travel Authorization Certificate’ is needed by each traveler, including children, arriving in Grenada. Fully vaccinated travelers are only required to quarantine until clearance is received from Health Officials within 48 hours, pending a negative PCR test on entry. Attractions are open to visitors and dine in at restaurants is available to fully vaccinated persons.

For more information on travel protocols, visit: www.puregrenada.com/travel-advisory/

For more information on Grenada or to plan your getaway to the destination, visit www.puregrenada.com.