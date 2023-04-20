Grenada’s Carnival, Spicemas, Comes To New York City

NEW YORK – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has partnered with The Spicemas Corporation to give New Yorkers a taste of its beloved carnival, Spicemas. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Grenada will host an experiential Spicemas launch event at Brooklyn’s Crown Hill Theater to showcase the energy that only a carnival fete can deliver.

The one-night event will provide attendees with an authentic cultural experience, including feature performances from some of Grenada’s top artists including: Lil Natty & Thunda, Lil Kerry, V’GHN, Scholar, Scholar * Cryave, Skinny Banton, Alma Boy, Zingo, Inspector and Kush. Traditional and fancy forms of masquerade will be represented and a dazzling spectacle of traditional Spicemas costumes will be on display. Attendees will also have a chance to taste the destination’s mouthwatering cuisine and learn more about attending Spicemas in Grenada.

Playing Spice Mas

“Spicemas continues to grow in popularity with carnival slayers across the world. This NYC launch event will be an all-immersive event that showcases authentic Grenadian culture at its best and provides a teaser to the city that never sleeps for what is to come in August,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Playing Spice Mas is definitely a must for your bucket-list.

Spicemas Teaser

“We are thrilled to bring a teaser of this epic event to New York to share the excitement and energy that one can experience at Spicemas in Grenada,” said Cecil Noel, CEO of the Spicemas Corporation.

Spicemas in Grenada

Grenada, known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, names its annual carnival Spicemas as a nod to the island’s production of the most spices per square mile in the Caribbean region. As Grenada’s marquee event, Spicemas showcases a variety of colorful and immersive week-long activities that reflect the destination’s African, French, British and Caribbean heritage. This year’s Spicemas in Grenada, taking place August 1-15, 2023, will feature new compliments and concepts different from previous years.

For more information on Spicemas in Grenada, please visit: https://spicemasgrenada.com/. To purchase tickets to the NYC launch event, click here.