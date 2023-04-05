Grenada a Top Three Destination for Travel Recovery from the USA

St. George’s, Grenada – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), at their ‘2022 Performance and 2023 Outlook’ presentation on March 29, cited Grenada as one of the top 3 performers in terms of percentage growth of arrivals over 2019 figures from the USA. CHTA is the leading association representing the hospitality industry in the Caribbean.

Growth in Visitor Arrivals

In her presentation, president of CHTA Nicola Martin Greg shared that as of March 2, 2023, Grenada recorded a 39% growth in visitor arrivals from the US market over 2019 figures with Curaçao and Antigua and Barbuda recording a 53% and 26% increase respectively. Grenada was commended for its outstanding efforts to maintain a safe, welcoming, and sustainable tourism industry in the face of global challenges.

Honorable Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives stated, “This growth is testament to the hard work of the team at the Grenada Tourism Authority, our industry partners and the Grenadian people all across our tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, who have worked tirelessly to provide an exceptional experience to those visiting the islands. We are dedicated to offering great value for money and ensuring that we consistently evolve and improve our product in a sustainable and responsible way. In 2023 we will welcome the first Six Senses branded hotel in the Caribbean, as well as Beach House, the sister property to the luxurious Silver Sands hotel.”

The annual survey by CHTA evaluates the performance and prospects of destinations in the region based on feedback from tourism stakeholders which include hotels, airlines, tour operators and a number of consumer surveys. The results provide valuable insight into the trends and issues affecting the Caribbean tourism industry and highlight best practices for enhancing competitiveness and sustainability. To see CHTA’s presentation, click here. Grenada mentions occur at 3:39 – 4:00 & 14:57 – 15:25.

Key Performance Areas

Emerging from the global pandemic, several key performance areas that have been highlighted include:

Health and safety protocols:

Grenada’s Pure Safe Travel initiative enabled the successful reopening of borders to international travelers while minimizing risk.

Sustainable tourism:

Sustainable tourism practices appeal to environmentally conscious travelers. This includes the promotion of tourism spaces that are Green Globe certified.

Authentic experiences:

Grenada’s unique cultural heritage, natural beauty and diverse culinary scene makes it a destination for unique experiences.

Increase in Airlift

The Grenada Tourism Authority has worked assiduously with airlines both internationally and regionally. Especially, to increase the island’s airlift capacity. As well as with travel distribution partners such as tour operators and travel agents to build brand awareness. Plus, solidify Grenada’s positioning as a leading geo tourism destination.

Pure Grenada Excellence Champion Program

The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion program was also recently launched. This is a comprehensive customer service program specifically designed to promote a culture of excellence for Grenada’s hospitality enterprises.