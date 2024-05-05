The Valley, Anguilla – The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has announced the first quarter visitor arrivals for Q1 2024, and the figures reveal that the island has outperformed Q1 2019 by 24.4% and Q1 2023 by 22.2%. From January through March 2024, Anguilla welcomed a total of 62,188 visitor arrivals to the island, versus 50,884 in Q1 2023 and 49,952 in Q1 2019. Tourist arrivals (stayovers) numbered 37,006, marking a record increase of 15% over Q1 2023.

The growth in Q1 2024 arrivals over Q1 2023 was led by the two largest source markets, the United States and Canada. US visitor arrivals totaled 41,399, up 32.7%, while US tourist arrivals for the same period numbered 27,176, an increase of 20.5%.

Canada’s visitor arrivals at 4,689 were up 22.4%; tourist arrivals at 2,074 were up 11.6%. The Caribbean also posted impressive growth of 41% in visitor arrivals and 33% in tourist arrivals; this region now represents Anguilla’s third-largest source market for visitors.