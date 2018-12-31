More Connections to Pure Grenada from the USA with American Airlines

Second Saturdays Flight from Miami Begins

St. George’s, Grenada – People living in the USA now have more options and easier connections when travelling to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

Close to 100 passengers arrived aboard the second American Airlines Saturdays flight from Miami on December 22, 2018 at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. On arrival, they were greeted with sweet steel pan music, cultural dancers in traditional wear and a refreshing rum sorrel drink.

The additional flight leaves Miami International after 9:00am and arrives in Grenada after 1:00pm while the original flight on Saturdays leaves Miami at 10:45am and arrives in Grenada at 3:22pm. These flights will allow many travellers to make connections on Saturdays without having to overnight.

Passengers were appreciative of the spicy Grenadian welcome with one commenting, “we’re glad to be back” while another said ‘this is a lovely welcome.” Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher was also on hand to welcome the additional flight saying, “ We are happy for the double capacity from this key gateway of Miami International Airport on Saturdays with American Airlines as we have experienced strong growth in visitor arrivals from the United States of 12.3% year to date in 2018.”

Thus far, the US market accounts for 47% of market share for stayover arrivals with the five top performing feeder markets being New York, Florida, New Jersey, California and Texas.