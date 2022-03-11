Jamaica Welcomes New Nonstop Service to Montego Bay on American Airlines

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Continuing to build out its number of available non-stop gateways from the U.S., Jamaica will be welcoming new non-stop air service by American Airlines from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) starting June 4, 2022.

“We are very pleased to grow our valued partnership with American Airlines, the largest commercial passenger airline flying to Jamaica. Especially, through this new route,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “The new non-stop flight from Austin complements the carrier’s existing service out of Dallas Fort Worth. In addition, it offers yet another convenient option for travelers to get to our island as of this summer.”

American Airlines’ will operate these non-stop Saturday flights utilizing a 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft with 12 first class, 20 main cabin extra and 44 main cabin seats.

seeing more visitors arrive into Montego Bay with these new flights.” Francine Carter Henry, Tour Operator and Airlines Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “It’s wonderful to see our long-standing partnership with American Airlines keep growing. We are looking forward toarrive into Montego Bay with these new flights.”

Nonstop Service to Montego Bay

American Airlines is the largest air passenger carrier serving Jamaica. Celebrating 45 years of service to Jamaica in 2022. The carrier operates multiple daily non-stop flights to the destination from several U.S. cities. Including Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Chicago (ORD), Boston (BOS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW, and Charlotte (CLT).

As of November 2021, American Airlines started utilizing a 787-8 Dreamliner for operations on flights to Montego Bay (MBJ). Specifically from their major city hubs of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), and Philadelphia (PHL).