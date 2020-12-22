Grand Bahama Island’s Grand Lucayan Reopens Lighthouse Pointe

[GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND, Bahamas] – Grand Lucayan, the award-winning resort offering guests an authentic Bahamian experience, proudly announces the Feb. 1, 2021 reopening of Lighthouse Pointe, the brand’s all-inclusive offering, with rates starting at $220.00 per person, per night.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and the local and national Ministries of Health (MOH), Lighthouse Pointe will resume operation of its 196 stylish guestrooms, four dining destinations, including Portobello’s, Pizzeria Capri, Aroma Café and Waves Bar & Grill, as well as the Senses Spa & Fitness Center.

Additionally, the Convention Center and wedding gazebos will be fully functional and ready to host intimate weddings and small groups.

“We are delighted to welcome back our many legacy guests after 11 months of Coronavirus induced closure, and to all, we say, we are back!,” expressed Chairman, Michael Scott, QC.

“On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors we are truly thrilled to welcome you once again to our world-class resort. The added safety and security protocols and features will assure you a safe and happy experience giving you the peace and serenity our resort offers, as well as lure you into indulging in our many amenities and experiences; whether it be lounging on the beach, spear fishing, golf, the magnet of deep-sea fishing or just simply exploring the beautiful Island of Grand Bahama.”

To help safeguard both guests and staff members, Grand Lucayan implemented advanced safety protocols and best practices in response to COVID-19. Upon returning, all staff members will be administered daily temperature checks, required to complete extensive trainings on precautions and preparedness, and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on-site.

In addition, social distancing guidelines and signage will be established throughout the property, touchless hand sanitizing stations will be readily available and public spaces will frequently be disinfected.

Guests of Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan enjoy exceptional crowd free amenities, including access to its progressive fitness facilities, soothing body treatments at the 25,000 sq. ft. Senses Spa and 18-holes of championship golf at The Reef Course, acclaimed as one of the world’s “Top 100” golf courses.

In addition, the property presents visitors with easy access to a myriad of fresh air excursions, from biking along historic trails and birdwatching at the nearby Rand Nature Centre, to horseback riding along the sparkling shoreline or fishing in one of the world’s top sport fishing regions.

Known as “The Jewel of Grand Bahama Island,” Port Lucaya Marketplace, the largest shopping, dining and entertainment open air facility in The Bahamas, lies just a short walk from the property and presents cultural consumers with an endless supply of specialty stores, restaurants and bars, while the nearby Underwater Explorers Society (UNEXSO) offers adventure travelers and eco-tourists a variety of expeditions, including informative dolphin encounters, thrilling shark feeding and cave dives in the extensive labyrinth of submerged tunnels at Lucayan National Park.