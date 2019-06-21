Granny Del: A Must See Jamaican Comedy Coming to South Florida

MIRAMAR – Andrea ‘Delcita’ Wright, Deon Silvera, and the formidable cast of Jamaican play Granny Del will be in South Florida for two shows this June.

The first performance takes place on Saturday, June 29th at Miramar High School, and the second on Sunday, June 30th at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

Delivered in genuine Jamaican dialect, Granny Del is the story of comedic character Delcita and her grand pickney (grandchild) Catisha.

The Cast of Granny Del

Delcita is an ancillary worker at Mount Jacobs Primary School. Her grand-daughter–Catisha Deleesha, played by Shakira Kelly–attends the school and is disruptive due to learning and emotional challenges.

Catisha’s teacher–Mrs. Wheelz, played by Deon Silvera–is having a myriad of issues and lacks humility, tact, and diplomacy.

The education officer played by Trudy Campbell, dean of discipline played by Christopher Hutchinson, and principal, all try to cope with Granny Del and her granddaughter.

Catisha and Granny Del move the comedy along quite quickly. In fact, scriptwriter, Andrea ‘Delcita’ Wright jokes that “The laughter is longer than the script.” Wright is a trained guidance counsellor who enjoys embellishing stories and making them humorously credible.

Granny Del Gives Back to the Jamaican Community

Wright is a passionate advocate for the less fortunate, and has committed proceeds from the show to three causes in Jamaica.

The first is the scholarship fund established to help Rihanna Smith, the daughter of recently slain Corporal Melvin Smith in Manchester, to complete her high school education.

29 year old Jenneil Webb, diagnosed with meningitis since birth and more recently with a brain condition, is Wright’s second focus. Wright is collaborating with Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) to secure a new $800.00 wheelchair, plus shipping costs, and additional financial resources for her aid.

The third cause is the Mustard Seed Children’s Home in Spur Tree, Manchester, where orphaned and abandoned children are cared for with limited resources.

To date, Wright has allocated approximately $500 of her own funds to these charitable endeavors.

Tanya A from WAVS 1170AM radio will host both performances.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of $35 early ticket pricing. General admission tickets are available at $45 for general admission, and $55 for reserved seating.

TICKET HOTLINE: 954-391-1445, 646-500-9600

TICKETS : Limited early bird $35, general admission $45, and reserved $55

Sunday, June 20, 2019

JP Taravella High School, 10600 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs 33071

Doors Open at 5:30pm, Showtime 7:00pm

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Miramar High School, 3601 SW 89th Ave, Miramar FL 33025

Doors open at 7: 00pm, Showtime 8:00pm