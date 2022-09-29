Entertainment

Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival Set and Ready

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Miami carnival 2022

by Joan Hinkson-Justin

SOUTH FLORIDA – Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by #HurricaneIan in Southwest, Central, and Northeastern Florida.

For those traveling to the South Florida area, please be reassured that Miami Carnival is slated to kick off this Saturday, October 1, with our Jr. Carnival at the Central Broward Regional Park. Next week’s festivities will continue with our Panorama at Central Broward Regional Park (Friday, October 7), J’ouvert at Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds (Saturday, October 8), and Parade of Bands and Concert at Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds (Sunday, October 9).

Miami carnival 2022Please continue to check our website and follow us on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) for updated information about Miami Carnival. We look forward to seeing you soon.

We encourage our Miami Carnival community to support the thousands of Floridians who will need help rebuilding by contributing to the FloridaDisasterFund.org or texting DISASTER to 20222.

 

Yours in culture,

Joan Hinkson-Justin

Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee

Joan Hinkson-Justin Chair, Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc.
Joan Hinkson-Justin Chair, Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc.
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Blue Note Jazz Festival - George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Blue Note Jazz Festival Pop Up in Miami Beach for Black Music Month

June 1, 2022
Urban Collective Partners With IAMART For Youth Artisan Event

The Urban Collective Partners With IAMART For Youth Artisan Event

April 16, 2017
Wayne Armond Tennessee Whiskey

Wayne Armond Puts a Reggae Feel on Tennessee Whiskey

June 28, 2022

Reggae Singer, Gramps Morgan to perform at NY Mets Game

September 29, 2009
Back to top button