Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival Set and Ready

by Joan Hinkson-Justin

SOUTH FLORIDA – Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by #HurricaneIan in Southwest, Central, and Northeastern Florida.

For those traveling to the South Florida area, please be reassured that Miami Carnival is slated to kick off this Saturday, October 1, with our Jr. Carnival at the Central Broward Regional Park. Next week’s festivities will continue with our Panorama at Central Broward Regional Park (Friday, October 7), J’ouvert at Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds (Saturday, October 8), and Parade of Bands and Concert at Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds (Sunday, October 9).

Please continue to check our website and follow us on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) for updated information about Miami Carnival. We look forward to seeing you soon.

We encourage our Miami Carnival community to support the thousands of Floridians who will need help rebuilding by contributing to the FloridaDisasterFund.org or texting DISASTER to 20222.

Yours in culture,

Joan Hinkson-Justin

Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee