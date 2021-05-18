Best Starter MMOs This 2021

As I’m sure you know, there are a lot of MMOs out there. It can be difficult to know which one is the best for beginners in 2021. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of what we think are some of the best starter MMOs currently available on the market today.

What is MMO?

MMO stands for Massive Multiplayer Online. It’s a type of game that you can play on the internet with other people from all over the world. These games are usually designed to be played in a group or guild, which makes it easier to explore and fight monsters together. The best part about playing an MMO is getting to socialize with players from around the world.

Best MMOs For Beginners

The gaming community has grown exponentially in the last few years, and a lot of people are looking for games they can enjoy with friends. If you’re new to the world of MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online), there’s no need to worry! To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite MMOs that are perfect for beginners.

Old School RuneScape

Old School RuneScape is one of the easiest games to get into today. You can play for free in your browser and it welcomes new players with open arms! It’s a great first MMO that has historically attracted younger audiences but there are no limits on who can join because RuneScape offers something for everyone, regardless of age or skill level.

The best thing about this game is the game developers let you choose your own path. Whether you want to become the best wizard in Gielinor or the richest man in the game with billions of OSRS gold and rare items in your inventory or you can even be both, everything is possible in this famous MMO.

Dragon Nest

For those who are just learning to play MMOs, Dragon Nest is a great option because it doesn’t require the player to master keyboard shortcuts. It’s also an ideal choice for newcomers who want something simpler than other games on the market but don’t feel like they’re in training wheels territory yet.

RIFT

As a newcomer to RIFT, I can tell you that this title is as friendly as it gets when compared with other MMOs. With many free trial weekends, there’s no need for worry in regards to the money spent on subscriptions.

In the world of RIFT, it doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an experienced player. The game offers many ways to experiment with your character without sacrificing their strength and ability — something commonly feared by newcomers in any MMO. Experienced players will find that they have as much control over how quickly their gameplay progresses while beginners may be surprised at what they can accomplish when learning the ropes from this well-crafted tutorial experience.

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is a great game for beginners. The graphics are bright and colorful, the tutorials will help you learn to play quickly, it’s available on most computers so anyone can download it without having to buy anything special first, and there isn’t as much pressure while playing because your character doesn’t reach high levels too quick like other games or develop complicated skills that take some time before getting used to them.