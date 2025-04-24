Grand Slam Track Comes To Miramar Ansin Sports Complex

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is proud to announce that Grand Slam Track, the new global home of professional track competition founded by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson, is making its way to the Ansin Sports Complex from Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 4, 2025.

This high-energy festival of speed promises a weekend of excitement, athletic excellence, and community celebration.

The event will be held at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL 33025, a venue known for hosting top-tier athletic competitions.

The weekend will feature incredible head-to-head action across 24 races as well as community engagement activities. World-renowned competitors including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Cole Hocker, Kenny Bednarek, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Fred Kerley, and Grant Fisher will battle for the largest prize pool ever offered in the sport of track.

This event, hosted by Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards, will bring together the fastest athletes in the world to compete at one of South Florida’s premier sports facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grand Slam Track to Miramar,” said Commissioner Edwards. “This event is not only a showcase of athleticism but also a celebration of unity and opportunity for our youth and residents to experience world-class competition right here in their own backyard.”

For more information, the full list of competitors, and to buy tickets, visit https://www.grandslamtrack.com/events/miami.