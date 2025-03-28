Cooyah Launches Grand Slam Track™ Collection

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’sleading culture and fashion brand, Cooyah, has been tapped to create an exclusive collection for the inaugural Grand Slam Track™ event to be held in Kingston, Jamaica. Created by the legendary four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson, Grand Slam Track™ is set to revolutionize track racing globally. As the sprint capital of the world, Jamaica was selected to launch the league, with the inaugural Slam scheduled for April 4–6, 2025. This promises to be a 3 day spectacle of track excellence.

A new era of track racing is here. Grand Slam Track™ will change the game with a fast-paced format. This format aims to bring the best and fastest athletes together at four major events each year.

Grand Slam Track™ is the new global home for professional track competition. It will feature the biggest matchups in the sport. These events usually happen at the Olympics, which occur every four years.

To celebrate the groundbreaking event, Grand Slam Track™ is excited to work with the beloved Jamaican brand to mark the moment.

Fashion Brand

Known for its bold graphics and deep roots, Cooyah has a legacy of infusing Jamaican culture into its full range of clothing from resort to streetwear. Cooyah is a long standing supporter of track; the brand previously supported as the official merch sponsor for Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m relay team at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and now, it’s bringing that same energy to Grand Slam Track™.

Cooyah Capsule Collection

The capsule collection—featuring hoodies, T-shirts, and caps—will be available for a pre-drop at Cooyah’s Kingston store at 96 Hope Road on April 2. This will give fans first access to the limited-edition first pieces.

Fans will also have the opportunity to shop the collection at the Grand Slam Track™ meet over the 3 days. This partnership is powered by Kemet Apparel Group, which relaunched Cooyah’s retail operations in Jamaica in 2022.

Dionne Gordon, COO of Cooyah, is excited about the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with the Grand Slam Track™ team has been great. They gave us creative license to express the essence of Jamaica in our designs and the fans will be happy with the collection. The designs pay homage to Jamaica’s rich track legacy. Partnering with a track legend and superstar like Michael Johnson is an incredible opportunity for a homegrown brand.”

Jamaican Culture

Grand Slam Track™ will offer exciting track action and celebrate Jamaican culture. It aims to make a lasting impact. Along with partnering with a local brand, Grand Slam Track™ will showcase a mural. This mural will be donated to a local charity.

“We’re excited to work with Cooyah as part of our debut Slam in Kingston, said Teresa Palladino, VP Marketing & Partnerships for Grand Slam Track™. “We want to build a lasting relationship and legacy with Grand Slam Track™ in Kingston, and collaborating with Cooyah is a big part of that.”

The best track athletes will be at the National Stadium on April 4–6. Cooyah will provide fans with the best athleisure gear to enjoy this exciting event.

Get your tickets today. Visit grandslamtrack.com for more information, and follow @GrandSlamTrack on social media.