Sports

Gramps Morgan Inducted Into The Buffalo Bills Fan Club

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Bills are known as the underdog team. Having lost 4 SuperBowls in a row, they have managed to still maintain the most loyal fan base in the NFL.

Gramps Morgan identifies with the Bills. Gramps says,

“I have beena Buffalo Bills fan for over 36 years. When I was just in high school, all of my brothers were picking a team; some picked the same team I chose, the Buffalo Bills. Bruce Smith, who was the defensive end for this team was one of my greatest inspirations for me to play American football; with me one day hoping to make it to the NFL. So to see the success happening now fills my heart.”

Gramps Morgan Inducted Into The Buffalo Bills Fan Club
Gramps Morgan

Gramps Morgan on his induction to the Buffalo Bills fan club added,

“The Water Buffalo Club is just one of the Buffalo Bills fan clubs and they heard about me and me being a fan, they decided to induct me into their club for being so loyal for so many years. The experience was one of a kind. I was able to meet lots of new people in the city of Buffalo and they treated me like family. It was an experience that I will never forget.” 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Elaine Walker-Brown, Women in Football Share Spotlight at Wagga Hunt Classic!

Women in Football (Soccer) Share Spotlight at Wagga Hunt Classic!

August 12, 2019
Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to Host PGA LOCALiQ Series Championship

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to Host PGA LOCALiQ Series Championship

August 7, 2020
Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer Tournament kicks off Sept. 3rd

The annual Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer Tournament kicks off Sept. 3rd

August 23, 2017

Teams Vie For The Rugby Americas North Rugby Cup In Miramar

July 13, 2016
Back to top button