Gramps Morgan Inducted Into The Buffalo Bills Fan Club

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Bills are known as the underdog team. Having lost 4 SuperBowls in a row, they have managed to still maintain the most loyal fan base in the NFL.

Gramps Morgan identifies with the Bills. Gramps says,

“I have beena Buffalo Bills fan for over 36 years. When I was just in high school, all of my brothers were picking a team; some picked the same team I chose, the Buffalo Bills. Bruce Smith, who was the defensive end for this team was one of my greatest inspirations for me to play American football; with me one day hoping to make it to the NFL. So to see the success happening now fills my heart.”

Gramps Morgan on his induction to the Buffalo Bills fan club added,

“The Water Buffalo Club is just one of the Buffalo Bills fan clubs and they heard about me and me being a fan, they decided to induct me into their club for being so loyal for so many years. The experience was one of a kind. I was able to meet lots of new people in the city of Buffalo and they treated me like family. It was an experience that I will never forget.”