A List of the Best Fishing and Duck Hunting Boats to Buy in 2019

Having the right boat for a fishing or hunting adventure can make or break the trip. Here’s a list of the best fishing and duck hunting boats to buy.

There’s nothing better than spending time in the great outdoors . No matter what sport you love most, it’s hard to beat being out on the water.

Hunters and fishermen alike know the value of having a good boat. In fact, having the right boat can make all the difference in your hunting or fishing experience. This is especially true in duck hunting where you’ll be on the water in extreme conditions.

This article takes a look at some of the best duck hunting boats on the market. Keep reading to learn which boat might be ideal for keeping you warm and dry this hunting season.

Lowe Roughneck 2070

This is a duck hunter’s dream. The Lowe Roughneck is an aluminum boat with a full hardshell blind integrated into the construction. It also has a dog ladder built in to make it easy for your Labrador to get in and out of the water.

The Mercury outboard will give you plenty of power for making it across a lake even in the harshest conditions. The Roughneck 2070 is available in two camo patterns, along with plenty of other options to choose from.

750 Gladiator Shallow Water

Here is one tough and rugged rig, made to handle anything you can throw at it. The 750 Gladiator Shallow Water is built with step float boxes, located on the transom, to help your dog get in and out as easily as possible.

The bow is extra long, making it easier to push through tall grass, brush, and cattails. This boat is designed with an open floor plan, thus it lacks a lot of bells and whistles because sometimes the best feature for a duck hunting boat is pure simplicity.

Custom Shallow Water

Next is the Custom Shallow Water from Uncle-J Custom Boats. This is a boat designed and built by dedicated duck hunters and is the ideal boat for anyone on a tight budget.

Uncle-J starts with a basic layout, and they only add the features you want and can afford. This means you don’t have to pay for a bunch of stuff you don’t need.

These are tough boats at a fair price, and they’re hard to beat when the weather cools off and you’re ready to hit the water.

Marsh Series Shallow Water Boat

This boat from Gator Trax Boats might be the best duck boat on the planet. Available in 14 foot and 16-foot models, these boats are designed to hold three to four hunters.

The March Series is fully customizable, meaning you can make it as awesome as you want, or keep things simple if that’s more your flavor.

There are plenty of options to choose from, including GPS mounts, LED kits, and even box lid pads, depending on your needs and budget.

The Top Duck Hunting Boats on the Market

When it comes to planning a successful hunt, you need to have the right equipment. That includes choosing from among the best duck hunting boats around. This list will help make that process a little easier.

