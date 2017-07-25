Memories of Kensington Oval, Barbados

By Prof. Ravi Chaturvedi*

TORONTO, Canada – As my British West Indies Airways (now Caribbean Airlines) flight from Heathrow started descending towards into Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport, the pale green sugarcane fields and the countryside lined by boaba, poinciana, mahogany, frangipani and cabbage palm trees provided a picturesque sight of an insular country, situated in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the other West Indies islands. It was a celestial sight.

It was March 3, 1976 when author landed in West Indies on his first visit to cover the India West Indies series. The airport was small.

Since Andy Roberts and Viv Richards had boarded the flight from Antigua (our first stop after London), Peter Short, Secretary, West Indies Cricket Control Board while escorting the players, looked intently towards me. I walked across to him, introduced myself and requested for help to find a hotel.

After guiding the players to a waiting car, he dropped me at Rostrevor hotel. After local popular mouth-watering flying fish dinner, I hit the bed for a sound sleep.

After breakfast, I hired a cab and left for the Kensington Oval to collect my media card and oversee the arrangements for the live commentary transmission to India. Once in taxi, the cabby spoke at length about the decline in the Caribbean Cricket (West Indies team had just returned after a humiliating 5-1 defeat from Australia). Soon it dawned on me that cricket means a lot to the locals.

The cabby not only dropped me at Kensington Oval but also gave me useful tips where to savour the local cuisines and go for shopping. Moment I stepped in the stadium, I found Peter Short at a hand-shaking distance, welcoming me, he asked an official to get me a media card. As I turn around I find myself on the renowned Kensington Oval, originally home of Pickwick Cricket Club since 1871.

It was originally a pasture on a plantation, not far from the coast. The international cricket came to Kensington Oval in 1895 when Slade Lucas’ side played a match here.

The inaugural Test was a drawn game against England in 1930. Records reveal that so far 43 Tests have been played on this venue and home team emerged triumphant on 21 occasions. But my subsequent trips in 2002 and 2015 found that Kensington Oval has transformed into one of the most impressive grounds in the Caribbean, well-equipped for day-night games. It can accommodate nearly 28, 000 spectators. The pitch here is by and large fast and bouncy, ideal for stroke-making.

The stadium underwent extensive extension exercise to stage the prestigious 2007 ICC World Cup. Barbados postal department brought out two commemorative stamps to mark the occasion.

Walking into modernly-modelled Kensington Oval, author felt the presence of the legends. The grand pavilion is named after the three Ws, and the players’ pavilion bears the name of the greatest cricketer ever- Garfield Sobers. Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith, the fearsome fast-bowling duo, have a stand for themselves, as do openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes.

Looking at the sight-screen, I found myself facing (dread the sight of the duo running up to bowl) Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner ends.

My second visit was made memorable by India’s ODI win over the hosts at the Kensington Oval. Mohammad Mujahiri, Hony. Indian Counsel General hosted the winning Indian team where as a senior most in the reception author had the honour of raising the toast.

After the match, I walked across the Oval to meet my old friend Wes Hall, President, WICCB. Moment I sent a chit bearing my name in the President’s box, out came lanky Hall with arms wide-open to embrace me warmly with words, “My old friend, Ravi! How are you and the family? When I handed over a stylish with hand art-worked pyjama-kurta as a gift from my family, he said, “You always bring a gift for me…” Uttering these words he headed towards the beer machine to fill two glasses, raised his glass, “To you and your family’s welfare.” It was a touching gesture on the part of this genial giant.

He introduced me to Sir Everton Weeks (holder of five successive century’s record) and Sir Gary Sobers. It was most memorable moment of my commentary career-rubbing shoulders with three greats of the game.

Next day I had a breakfast meeting with Hall to seek support of the WICCB to my cricket naming project based on endangered animals, a venture backed by the UNESCO.

Before taking leave of Hall, another cricketer of yesteryears Cammie Smith was introduced to me who offered me lift to the hotel. While driving down to the hotel, author found several roundabouts named after legendary cricketers and on the Cave Hill UWI campus the ground named after the three Ws.

During my five-day stay in the island, author realized that Barbados is cricket’s most natural habitat. As I walked on to the beach, saw ill-clad children with a raft of wood and a nearly worn-out tennis ball, throwing the ball fast and hitting it hard.

This is nursery of Caribbean cricket. These basic traits are later chiseled and honed by the coaches. Cricket enjoys a pedestal position in the country’s social hierarchy. The game is part of the country’s culture. It has integrated itself into art, architecture, language and music.

After nearly week’s stay, as author headed towards Grantley Adams International Airport, realization came to me that cricket in Barbados is at its purest and most joyous form. For a Caribbean cricket fan like me, coming to Barbados is like a pilgrimage.

*Prof. Ravi Chaturvedi is a pioneer Hindi cricket commentator who authored 23 cricket books and bestowed with the Indian national award of Padma Shri in 2012 for his contribution to cricket commentary. His sixth Caribbean visit was to celebrate his 80th birthday with Rickhi family & friends in Trinidad.