GRAMMY Award-Winning Superstar Sean Paul is “Wicked Inna Bed

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the fast paced music arena where one-hit wonders permeate the airwaves, Grammy Award-winning superstar Sean Paul has managed to maintain his chart dominance with blazing singles and international collaborations.

From Beyonce to Rihanna, to Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley and Tory Lanez among many other music heavyweights, Sean Paul is universally recognized as one of the world’s most consistently successful and creatively enduring artists.

Adding to his already impressive discography, the superstar has teamed up with Billboard and Platinum selling Troy “Troyton” Hinds for the hit bound song “Bad Inna Bed”.

The track is the first single off Troyton upcoming star-studded “Double Clutch Riddim” which will also features some of dancehall and reggae biggest names, namely; Mavado, Busy Signal and Chris martin among others.

Speaking on his much anticipated project, the renowned producer explained his latest musical venture “I was home during this pandemic, observing social distancing and quarantine, I was listening to Throwback Tuesday on the radio, and they were playing a lot of 90’s and early 2000’s dancehall, I was vibing and it started to fuel me So I went into my lab with this inspiration, but wanted to create something that is mine.

As a new generation dancehall producer, I always want to represent my culture, no matter what I do, even if it’s not dancehall or reggae per say, I keep some of the elements.

“Mi mashing up har head again, mi no regular mi give her theLed and put her on top a the edge and make her wet up theSpread againterrible mi say mi bad inna bed mi wicked and Mi so dread Mimashing up her head again, mi no regular mi give her theLed and kotch it up on the edge make she wet up theSpread again–Sean Paul

On this sexy and naughty single, Sean Paul’s cheeky lyrical wordplay perfectly rides the upbeat tempo that Troyton composed, reminiscent of a favorite dancehall era, yet has every element of today’s sound. As the summer season prepares to kick in, “Bad Inna Bed” already is a contender for the “IT” track!

“This is another banger from producing giant Troy Hinds of Troyton Records. He has been working with Sean Paul and the two have great chemistry. This song captures the authenticity of Dancehall and we are super excited about it, if there is anything we’ve learned from the Versuz series with Beenie Man and Bounty Killer it’s the need for more authentic music.” –Nathaniel Wright, 21st HapilosLabel Manager

Sean Paul “Bad Inna Bed” is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets distributed and marketed by 21st Hapilos Digital. http://smarturl.it/Sean-Bad-Inna-Bed