Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival Celebrates Caribbean Culture & Heritage

Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in Pembroke Pines – June 30th

PEMBROKE PINES – “Feel the Spirit and Vibes of the Caribbean” at Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival as the excitement returns to Pembroke Pines with the Grand Finale celebrating National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival takes place on Sunday, June 30, 2018 4pm at the Campus/Hall/Pavilion, Holy Sacrament, 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines.

Join CAHMUSA for a fantastic indoor/outdoor staging of Vendors, Exhibitors, Island and Latin Food Pavilions, Health & Wellness Station, Arts & Craft, Island Music featuring Ska, Reggae, Soca, R & B and Latin Music.

Live performances from artistes include General Stan Brown-Tropical Vibes Steel Pan, Ian Sweetness, Roger George, Novel-T, Hal “Reggae man” Anthony, Kate Vargas, Michael Schloss and music by DJ Mark Swaby.

There will be a host of interactive family activities which includes a Kids Fun Zone, Culture Corner and more.

Admission for adults is $10 per person (more at the door) and kids under 12 are free.

A Great Event for EVERYONE!! A True Caribbean Experience!!

Over the 9 years, CAHMUSA have added new and exciting elements to this event and to ALL events that they produce in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this event to Pembroke Pines and surrounding communities. This year we are delighted to launch the Advanced Legacy Foundation for the purpose of giving back to the community. Our goal is to help one child at a time and strive to give a helping hand to benefit One Island at a time[ says Elizabeth Burns, Director of CAHMUSA.

Tickets, Vendors and Exhibitor spaces are available here.

CAHMUSA supporters include, GRACE Foods USA, JetBlue, BRAVO Supermarket-Flamingo Road, Jamaica Tourist Board and South Florida Caribbean News, just to name a few.

CAHMUSA is a civic umbrella through which Caribbean American Heritage Month events in South Florida are presented. The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA.