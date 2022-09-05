Natalyah brings the Soca-Pop vibes with new love song ‘By Your Side’

Zürich, Switzerland – There no slowing down for Trinidad-born, Swiss Soca-Pop sensation Natalyah who follows up her 2022 Power Soca track ‘Proper’ (which took her all the way to the finals of the 2022 Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch competition) with the rhythmic and melodic single ‘By Your Side’.

‘By Your Side’ is a unique love song with singable and relatable lyrics.

Unlike her previous high-energy, up-tempo 2022 release, this new song features a more laid back production style with Tropical, Pop & Dance music influences and a versatility which makes it suitable for both the radio and the dancefloor.

A true international collaboration went into the creation of ‘By Your Side’.

The track was written by songwriter Lord Veejay from Lagos, Nigeria, produced by Romell ‘Smiddy’ Smith from StarBlu Productions in Trinidad (who has previously worked with Soca superstars Machel Montano & Destra and Dancehall dynamo Konshens), with the vocals being recorded by Natalyah in Switzerland and mixed by Audio Lab in St. Lucia.

With regards to the finished track, Natalyah shared, “I love it so much! The rhythm and lyrics in this love song make you want to be so close to the person you love and stick them almost like chewing-gum. I truly love that ‘By Your Side’ has a modern sound with a very universal theme and I hope to reach many people out there with this song.”

Natalyah who is on a constant mission to break down barriers for Caribbean music within the European market recently represented for the culture as a finalist in the EUKSM competition during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities in England. Although she did not take home the title, she had a fun and fulfilling experiencing networking and supporting her fellow artistes and of course putting Soca music on that major international platform.

The diligent singer, performer and DJ is solidly booked for performances in Switzerland and recently had a major engagement in France.

She is consistently working on new material and has many music projects ahead of her including a highly anticipated song written by T&T’s Azaryah, a collaboration with Antigua’s Drastic and a remix of her track ‘Can’t get Over You’ by the UK’s DJ Ojelay which features the dynamic Shurwayne Winchester. Natalyah also recently released an acoustic version of Proper with an accompanying music video which was filmed in Zürich, Switzerland.

Natalyah remains thankful to everybody who streams her music on YouTube and the other platforms. In addition, for the uplifting comments, messages and likes she receives on her social media content. Plus, for the support of her fans around the globe.

‘By Your Side’ is distributed through VPAL Music and is available now on all major streaming platforms.