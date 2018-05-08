Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival DC to Serve Up Some Island Flavor

Washington, DC – June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month, the time of year when Jerk flavors will waft in the air at the Festival Lawn at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., for the 3rd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival DC.

Mark your calendars and get your tickets early to enjoy the all-day event on Sunday, June 10, starting at 11am to 8pm.

Those in the know, attend the annual event to feast on a variety of jerk delicacies, observe culinary demonstrations and contests, cultural presentations, contemporary entertainment on the Main Stage while the little ones delight in the Kidz Zone. They also come for family, fun, fellowship and the cool Jerk Festival vibe they have come to know and love.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival DC Cool Music

Bringing a lot of heat to the days entertainment will be the internationally acclaimed Reggae Ambassadors, Third World, who will delight patrons with their string of popular hits and reggae classics.

Dancehall sensation Elephant Man will thrill the ladies with his high-energy performance and Soca Queen Alison Hinds is sure to electrify the masses who will be dancing and singing to her party anthems.

New Kingston will add a taste of roots rock reggae while DJ Ricky Platinum will add even more flavor to the festival’s extensive entertainment package with a selection of dance hits and club favorites between sets.

Tony Carr, host of This is Reggae Music along with Ragashanti, of Tamborine Radio will perform MC duties.

This year, the main stage will open with cultural presentations from some of DC’s leading groups such as The Malcolm X Drummers and Dancers, led by Doc Powell, storyteller and author, Joelle Wright, as well as Divine Divas, a motivational modelling group of teens and children.

Sounds of Culture will present traditional Jamaican folk and mento songs while recording artist and influencer Xyclone will bring a reggae/Dancehall flavor.

Popular DC-based MC, Michael Campbell will host this segment and engage the audience with his witty and humorous style.

Other highlights of the event include the Shoppers’ Culinary Pavilion which will feature cooking demonstrations and tastings by Chef Irie, host of Taste the Islands television show on PBS. Washington, DC’s own Chef Giovanni Merle and Chef “Jumoke” Jackson will showcase tasty recipes while a fierce celebrity cook-off will add enjoyment as the crowd cheer on their favorite celebrity competing for bragging rights.

There’s also a Kids Zone offering face painting, rides and storytelling. Patrons can stroll and discover unusual novelties, trinkets and their island t-shirts from a number of arts and crafts vendors willing to offer bargain prices for their wares.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 11am to 8pm at RFK Stadium, Festival Lawn at Oklahoma Avenue, Lot 6.

Tickets are $25 general admission; $125 for VIP, offering an all-inclusive food and premium drink experience with convenient access and front of stage viewing area, can be purchased at DCJerkFestival or at local authorized ticket outlets throughout the DMV. Special discount for military and students with I.D., available online.