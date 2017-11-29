GMCVB Celebrates 4th Annual Art of Black Miami Campaign

Multicultural tourism campaign highlights arts, culture and diversity during Miami Heritage Month in December

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) celebrates the The Art of Black Miami campaign for the 4th year alongside the highly anticipated Art Basel Miami Beach.

The campaign spotlights art and diversity of the African diaspora and will take place December 6-10, 2017. Art of Black Miami kicks-off the GMCVB’s Miami Heritage Month, a month-long promotional program offering events and special offers through Miami and Beaches most diverse and multicultural neighborhoods.

Spearheaded by the GMCVB’s Multicultural Tourism Development Department, Art of Black Miami is a platform showcasing both aspiring and renowned artists while celebrating the abundant artistic diversity found within Miami’s mosaic neighborhoods.

Visitors and residents alike can experience and interact with new artworks and projects, visit pop-up art galleries, meet artists in one-on-one engagements and attend special events.

“Having just announced another record-breaking year in tourism welcoming 15.9 million overnight visitors to Greater Miami, we know that visitors extend their vacation and stay longer to experience art and culture in our multicultural neighborhoods. This year’s Art of Black Miami kicks off the art season and GMCVB’s Miami Heritage Month, providing culture-seekers with special events, activities and offers in some of our most diverse neighborhoods,” said GMCVB President and CEO, William D. Talbert, III, CDME.

“The GMCVB is committed to the Art of Black campaign because it promotes the creative influences of African Americans, Caribbean Americans, Latin Americans, African and global artists who contribute to the fabric of Miami’s diverse artistic community.”

Twenty-five new local artists will be added to last year’s star portfolio of fifty artists who have received top national and international recognition.

These Miami-based artists will increase the visibility and awareness of Greater Miami’s culturally diverse neighborhoods and the destination’s flourishing Black arts community.

Art of Black Miami kicked-off with an event at the Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation and ARC (Arts & Recreation Center) on Thursday, November 16, 2017 featuring exceptional artists and live performance lineup.

Special Events during Art of Black Miami will include panel discussions with local, national and international curators, professionals, and artists.

Art of Black Miami Events (Partial Listing)

December 6 – 9, 2017

• Funky Turns 40: Black Character Revolution Animations Art Exhibition Presented by Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., www.BAF40.eventbrite.com

• Art Africa Miami Arts Fair 2017 – Back to Black: No On and Off Ramps Presented by Urban Collective/ Art Africa, www.artafricamiamifair.com

• #OurVoiceMatters Community Youth Art Collection Presented by Urgent, Inc. at Ward Rooming House Gallery (249 NW 9th Street, Miami)

December 6 – 10, 2017

• Now or Neverland Art Fair: Ode to Hip Hop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, www.muce305.org

Thursday, December 7, 2017

• Caribbean Marketplace: Conversations with the Artist & Celebrities, www.spiceitupmiami.com

Saturday, December 9, 2017

• Caribbean Marketplace: Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch at Caribbean Marketplace

For more information on the GMCVB’s Art of Black Miami and exhibits during Art Basel located throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches’ heritage neighborhoods, visit Art of Black Miami