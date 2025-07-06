National News

Global Health Newsletter AAP Features Issa Trust FoundationKINGSTON, Jamaica – The American Academy of Pediatrics is a professional organization of pediatricians committed to the optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being of infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. The Issa Trust Foundation was recently featured in its global health newsletter.

Diane Pollard, President of the Issa Trust Foundation says, “Being featured in the AAP Global Health Newsletter is a meaningful honor and it shines a light onthe collective work being done in Jamaica and affirms that our efforts are part of a larger, global movement to improve the lives of children through equitable, sustainable health care.”

In the global health newsletter, the Issa Trust Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Couples Resorts, was featured for the key role they played in facilitating the strategic partnerships that helped make the Neonatal Nurses’ Essential Training and Skills (NNETS) Program a reality at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica.

Issa Trust Foundation neonatal careIn collaboration with the Southeast Regional Health Authority, the MERUFoundation, and dedicated U.S. neonatology experts, this program was developed to strengthen hands-on neonatal care. It reflects a shared commitment to sustainable, measurable healthcare improvements for Jamaica’s newborns and children.

