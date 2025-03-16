House Speaker Juliet Holness Commends Issa Trust Foundation’s Contribution to Jamaica’s Health Sector

ST. ANN’S, Jamaica – From February 28th to March 14th, 2025, the Issa Trust Foundation President, Diane Pollard, was in Jamaica with a team of doctors and nurses from Connecticut Children’s Hospital. The mission is called the Neonatal Nurses Essential Training and Skills Program.

The mission was headed by Dr. Naveed Hussain from Connecticut and Neo-Natal Nurse Practioner Sheron Wagner from Dallas, working alongside Dr. Samantha Walker at theVictoria Jubilee Hospital.

Jamaica’s South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) also played a vital role in the mission. Through the training of the nurses, the mission has helped many sick and premature newborns in Jamaica. Their lives are at risk because there are not enough trained nurses. These nurses are needed to give the special care that these babies require.

The mission focused on the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston which is the largest maternity hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Dr. Naveed Hussain, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Connecticut and a Neo Natalogist at Connecticut Children’s Hospital, says “We actually started the training online in November of 2024 via Zoom and are here for hands-on training with a site visit.” He added, “At the end of the training, the

nurses who have met the requirements of 75% attendance and 90% competence will awarded a certificate.” He further commented, “We also conducted the Helping Babies Breathe Program which helps nurses to take care of babies in the first minute of life where the baby needs vital oxygen.”

Issa Trust Foundation Contribution