Girl Power Vibes at the Queen Activators Event Produced by Askcolestars

[MIAMI] – The Queen Activators program, held earlier this month, inspired over 40 young girls from the Homestead and South Dade area community organizations. Askcolestars, who produced the girl empowerment event at the Womanish Exhibit in Wynwood, continued their mission of producing projects that connect women in business, government, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations to better serve the residents of that community.

Co-founders of Askcolestars Natalie Rowe & Sharon E.A. Coleman partnered with Dibia DREAM and I’Tita N. Finch, Visionary of Queen Activators & Founder of Act Nation, to create a day of inspiration and empowerment for young mentees called Queen Scholars.

Making Herstory

“Queen Activators fosters a platform to engage emergent leaders with successful women, currently making herstory within politics, business, and their community,” says Finch. In addition, Miami-Dade County First-ever Women Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials and women leaders lent their voices to encourage and inspire the young girls. They each showed them a glimpse of what they can become with hard work and dedication; Activating vision and leadership in the scholars.

Panelists

The Queen’s Talk panel of women trailblazers included the City of Homestead Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey, Miami Dade School Board Member District 9 Luisa Santos, Neidy Hornsby, Esq, Owner of NOIRIP, Juana Jones, Owner of Jali Creatives Marketing, and was moderated by I’Tita N. Finch, Founder of Act Nation. The overall tone reminded the girls they are powerful and can do anything they set out to achieve. In addition, Miami-Dade District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins sent an inspiring video that was shared with the girls.

“We are grateful that I’Tita N. Finch entrusted us with her program to bring it to life for young scholars and organizations that attended. Our mission is to create collaborations for faith-based, community-based, and government-based organizations and businesses to partner and serve. This partnership went over and beyond and set the tone for what we look to accomplish as we rebrand our company this year,” states Sharon E.A. Coleman, Askcolestars, co-founder.

The day also included a STEM Activation provided by DIBIA Dream. In addition to a tour of the all -women inspired and produced selfie art museum touring here until December.

Community Organizations

The girls in attendance were a part of various community organizations. Organizations that included: Pearl Essence, Mentor Group of the Pi Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In addition to Touching Miami with Love Homestead, Movement Church, and Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church of Homestead. Plus, Dibia DREAM, Leading with Love and Jariia Williams Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

“The Queens Talk panel of women leaders provided an opportunity for the young girls who attended to be celebrated, uplifted, and activate the leader within themselves. The energy and eagerness of the girls were a reminder to us how important events like these are to our community,” exclaimed Askcolestars co-founder Natalie Rowe.

Business Mentors

Participants for the day also included business mentors: Dionna & Danyelle Gray, Co-Owners of Womanish Exhibit, Sponsor Melissa Gulley, VP of South Miami Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Tanisha Humphrey, Owner of Smiles To Go, Dr. Yvette Maureen, Visionary of Amara Women, and members of the Pi Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Sponsors

Sponsors for the event included: Askcolestars, Dibia DREAM, Artwalk Homestead, the City of Homestead, and AKAs. Plus, Healthy Meals To Go, and franchisee G-MAC Corporation dba McDonald’s.

“It was a pleasure and honor to spend my Saturday with these talented young women. Both listening to them and sharing my experiences and lessons learned along the way. Investing in our youth today will pay dividends for society tomorrow.” – Youngest-ever School Board Member District 9 Luisa Santos

“This was such an amazing opportunity to expose students from Homestead. Especially those in the Southwest area, to the art scene in Wynwood. To expose the girls to so many women business owners during National Women’s Small Business Month was powerful!” – City of Homestead Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey