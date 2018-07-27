BSO Conducts Firearms Training for Broward Schools’ Armed Guardians

SUNRISE – Broward County Public Schools’ newly-hired armed guardians are undergoing a comprehensive training program to ensure they are ready to protect school campuses when classes resume on August 15th.

As part of the program, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting firearms training for the guardians at BSO’s gun range at Markham Park in Sunrise on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, and members of the school board will be in attendance at the BSO range while training is underway.