Gillum Encouraging Volunteers & Donations to Help Neighbors Affected by Hurricane Michael

ORLANDO – In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the Gillum for Governor campaign is encouraging volunteers across Florida to donate supplies to help their neighbors affected by the storm in Tallahassee and across the Panhandle.

Local Gillum for Governor-FDP Coordinated field offices are accepting donations of relief supplies, including water, non-perishable food items, batteries, usable clothing, baby items and toiletries.

“The devastation from Hurricane Michael in North Florida is unprecedented and Floridians need our help immediately,” said Gillum for Governor volunteer Ana Christina Acosta. “Mayor Gillum is in Tallahassee helping his city recover and this campaign remains focused on lifting up one another and now, in the aftermath of this storm, it’s so important that we come together as volunteers and supporters of Mayor Gillum to volunteer, donate and help our fellow Floridians recover and rebuild.”

Field offices have been collecting relief supplies since the prediction of the hurricane and the campaign sent an email to supporters and volunteers Wednesday encouraging them to donate to the Red Cross or donate supplies, which will be brought to our neighbors in Tallahassee and across the Panhandle affected by the storm.

Volunteers can find their local field office here.

Volunteers can donate to the Red Cross here.