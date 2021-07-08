“BizFit” Workshop Offering Tools To Help Small Businesses Become Financially Fit

Experts to Provide Valuable Tips on How to Survive & Thrive During and Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar’s Economic & Business Development department in partnership with the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, will host the second workshop in the 3-series 2021 BizFit COVID-19.

The upcoming workshop will take place virtually on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. It will comprise of one-on-one virtual sessions from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Followed by a 2-hour main event session from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This workshop will feature a range of experts sharing tools to help small businesses become financially fit.

Host, Commissioner Davis

The event is hosted by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis who stated, “We are here to help businesses thrive in a very competitive environment. Thanks to the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, Broward County Office of Economic & Small Business Development (OESBD), Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, and Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at FAU for partnering with us to bring you these informative workshops. Businesses will have some actionable steps to take away following each session. So, I encourage all business owners to sign up for one of the remaining sessions. In an effort to ensure that they get all the tools needed to be successful in the year ahead.”

Panelists

The July 13th BizFit workshop will offer free information sessions from experts who serve on the City of Miramar’s Economic & Business Development team. As well as from local Industry experts including:

Victor Biggs – Author, Personal and Organizational Development Strategist at Exclusively Real Estate

– Author, Personal and Organizational Development Strategist at Exclusively Real Estate Ken Ninomiya – Small Business Expert, Author and Professor of Business and Marketing

Small Business Expert, Author and Professor of Business and Marketing Kimberly Gray Roberts – CEO and Lead Strategist at Absolute Value Marketing

– CEO and Lead Strategist at Absolute Value Marketing Ron Krudo – Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Equiturn Business Solutions

– Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Equiturn Business Solutions Khaazra Maaranu – Co-Owner of Electronic Commerce at Khaazra Maaranu

– Co-Owner of Electronic Commerce at Khaazra Maaranu Paola Isaac Baraya – Economic Development Specialist International Trade Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business

– Economic Development Specialist International Trade Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Jorge Hernandez– Director of Business Administration for Port Everglades

Upcoming Workshop Dates

Tuesday, August 10, 2021– One-on-One Sessions 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.; Main Event 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Topics: Reopening Your Business During and Post COVID-19/Reopening Plan Checklist; Operating Virtual vs Brick and Mortar; 2021 Business Plan Types, Alter or Expand Your Business Model.

To register, individuals can visit www.BizFit.Live or call 954-602-3043 for more information.