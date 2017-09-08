Fund established to help Caribbean Islands impacted by Hurricane Irma

MIAMI – People throughout our region are feeling the effects of #HurricaneIrma. The @MiamiFoundation is working with its donors to raise money for several relief efforts. We invite you to support – go to Miami Foundation Relief efforts to support:

The Hurricane Relief Fund — The Miami Foundation’s Fund will support recovery and rebuilding work driven by organizations on the ground. Irma Caribbean Strong Relief Fund — This Fund will support relief efforts in small Caribbean island nations and territories, including Anguilla, St. Martin/Maarten, USVI, BVI, Antigua & Barbuda, Turks & Caicos, Haiti, the Bahamas. go to give.miamifoundation.org/caribbean Irma Community Recovery Fund — This Fund will support relief efforts for Florida’s marginalized communities, ensuring residents in poverty have access to critical services and resources.

You will also find a list of nonprofits leading relief efforts across the region.