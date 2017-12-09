North Miami Mayor to Present Key to the City to Haitian Diplomat

North Miami – Dr. Smith Joseph, Mayor of North Miami invites the community to attend a Key to the City Ceremony and Community Forum recognizing the work of the Honorable Stéphanie Auguste, MD, PhD, Minister of Social Services and Commerce, Republic of Haiti.

The event will takes place at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, at North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

RSVP here by 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11.

For more information, call the North Miami Mayor and Council’s Office at 305-895-9815.