Jamaica’s Education Minister, Fayval Williams to Connect with Jamaicans in the Diaspora

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, will be the special guest on the next edition of Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks’ monthly chat series, Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:00 pm EDT.

“Investing in our Children’s Future” is the theme for the next Let’s Connect.

Ambassador Marks announced her next guest, and explained what to expect during the online “fireside chat”. Minister Williams will not only give an update on current areas of interest or concern in Jamaica. But, will examine as well how the country’s educational system has handled the change to the online learning. She will also examine its success amid the country’s economic constraints.

Online Learning in Jamaica

Ambassador Marks said that for the fourth in the “Let’s Connect” series, the Minister of Education was invited based on strong concerns expressed by members of the Diaspora. Especially, in relation to education in Jamaica. Plus, get a first-hand account of how Jamaica was coping with online education, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador pointed to the concerns of the Education Minister, who in a recent speech noted that “even if tomorrow morning all our children wake up and they are back in school, technology will remain a permanent part of the teaching and learning experience. We will continue to have technology in the hands of our students. So, our journey here is just beginning.”

According to Ambassador Marks, members of the Diaspora have been contributing towards the enhancement of education in Jamaica. Particularly, through the various alumni organizations that have been donating hundreds of computers, tablets and other educational equipment. In addition to material to their various alma maters. As well as to the Education ministry’s tablet drive.

Connecting the Jamaican Diaspora

Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks offers members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with the Ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests including ministers of government, as well as key members of the diaspora, US government, and key players in various agencies.

Click here to connect.