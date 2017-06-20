Frost Science Museum offers a learning experience for everyone

By Dr Mary

MIAMI – If you enjoy nature and the wonders of our planet the new Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is the place you’ll want to be.

Frost Science Museum is not just another ordinary museum. Officially called The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, it is a site to see. It’s non-stop amazement from start to finish!

The 250,000-square foot Frost Science campus officially opened its doors to the community at its new location in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, on May 8, 2017.

Guests can explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and unique shows!!

Frost Science Museum is a wonderful outing for the family, a truly awesome experience. Adults and children alike will be mesmerized by the tremendous display of animals and artifacts.

This museum is a must visit. The children could not stop talking about the 3D planetarium show nor could they believe they are able to touch a stingray.

A fun, interactive, and exotic way to spend an afternoon and you can learn a thing or two about our planet.

Admission to the museum for non-members is $28 for adults and $20 for children (ages 3-11). Children two and under are free. All Miami-Dade County residents receive a 15% admission discount. (Discounts are only available at the museum Ticket Center.) Memberships to the museum are available online, starting at $65 for individuals. Household memberships are $145 for Family (two adults and up to four children ages 3 to 17) and $195 for Family PLUS (same admission benefits as Family, plus two additional guests on each visit). Patron level memberships are also available starting at $1,000.