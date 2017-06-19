Frost Museum of Science now open in Downtown Miami

World-Class New Planetarium, Aquarium and Science Museum Open 365 Days A Year

MIAMI – The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science officially opened its doors to the community at its new location in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park last month.

This momentous occasion was commemorated with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on the 250,000-square foot Frost Science campus.

Taking place on the museum’s outdoor Science Plaza, the opening ceremony included remarks from Dr. Phillip and Patricia Frost; Frost Science President Frank Steslow; Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez who proclaimed May 8 “Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science” day; Frost Science Board of Trustees Chairman Cesar L. Alvarez; Lieutenant Governor of Florida Carlos Lopez-Cantera; Knight Foundation President and CEO Alberto Ibargüen; Smithsonian Institution Acting Provost & Under Secretary for Museums and Research Dr. Richard Kurin; State of Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson; City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell who named May 8 “Frost Science Day” and handed the Key to the City to Dr. Phillip and Patricia Frost; and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

If you enjoy nature, all the wonders of our planet, the new Frost Science museum is the place you’ll want to visit as it’s not just another ordinary museum. It’s non-stop amazement from start to finish!

Designed by the award-winning Grimshaw Architects, the museum was one of the most ambitious builds in Miami-Dade County to date.

The campus is divided into four buildings—the Frost Planetarium, Aquarium, and the North and West Wings, where guests can learn about the core science behind living systems, the solar system and known universe, the physics of flight, light and lasers, the biology of the human body and mind, and much more.

Frost Museum of Science unique exhibitions

Frost Planetarium – Hurtling through the starry expanse of space or weaving in and out of vibrant colonies of coral reef—it’s all in a day’s work at the Frost Planetarium. One of the most advanced spaces of its kind, this cutting-edge 250-seat dome puts guests in the middle of the action using a 16-million-color, 3-D 8K visual system—one of only 13 like it in the world.

Aquarium – From Gulf Stream sharks to tiny organisms found within coral, the three level Aquarium is a trip through the beautiful water habitats of South Florida that explores marine biology and more. Guests will begin their journey on the ‘Vista’ level where they will marvel at the free-flight aviary and touch a stingray. Then, they’ll descend to the ‘Dive’ and ‘Deep’ levels for interactive learning stations and fantastic underwater views, including a one-of-a-kind 31-foot-wide oculus lens and viewing portal into the Gulf Stream Aquarium habitat.

Feathers to the Stars – Through Feathers to the Stars, located in the Batchelor Foundation Gallery, guests will explore the amazing story behind the past, present and future of flight—from feathered dinosaurs to the future of space travel. They’ll learn about the biology and evolution of flight, aerospace engineering, astronomy and physics while meeting a 30-foot feathered dinosaur, virtually launching one of the Apollo space missions and landing a spacecraft on Mars.

River of Grass – Located in the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust Gallery, River of Grass carries young explorers through two related spaces: a hands-on outdoor area that explores the physics of water and an indoor virtual Everglades, where charming animal characters interact with children through 16 high-resolution projectors and seven 3-D capture cameras that track their positions and gestures. This exhibition communicates a fun and engaging storyline of biodiversity, hydrology and environmental science.

LASERsHOW: Light, Color and Geometry – Inside the vast Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery of LASERsHOW, visitors will learn about the physics of light while surrounded by the beauty of an immersive laser show. Several stations inside this exhibition offer a dazzling exploration into the physics of light and lasers, while overhead, light fractures and reformulates into a 3D light figure that comes to life.

MeLaß – Visitors can challenge their brain, stop a virus, dance or just chill out as part of the MeLaß experience, which explores behavioral science and neuroscience research, medical technology and public health. They'll explore the amazing ways that their body and mind interact, as well as how their daily choices can impact how both entities work together.

SEEING: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT? – LIMITED ENGAGEMENT – Is there only one way to see? How does the brain interpret what it's looking at? Can machines understand sight? SEEING sets out to probe these questions through interactive artworks that investigate biological and technological sight. Here, visitors can test out echolocation, use colored shapes to create music and view the world from the perspective of a computer. On view through Friday, October 20.

H2O – Guests will dive into what it means to live on a planet where 71 percent of the surface is covered in water, yet less than 3 percent is drinkable. They'll explore the science of water—from its hydrological cycle and impact on weather, to its physical power as an architect and sculptor of our planet's landscape.

Solar and Lunar Rooftop Terraces – The museum's living rooftop terraces give visitors access to the power of the elements—sun, wind and rain—while collecting data that helps identify patterns in the natural systems around us. A solar farm on the Florida Power & Light Company Solar Terrace constructed with photovoltaic solar panels helps offset the museum's energy usage.

Knight Learning Center – A home base for the museum's educational programs—including youth and professional development, family engagement, innovative technologies and learning research—the Learning Center features a suite of four classrooms. Visitors will engage with STEM programming and the Inventors-in-Residence, a residency program for scientists developing innovative solutions in the health and environmental sectors.

Food@Science – Led by Executive Chef Tony Terho and SAVOR, the museum's exclusive food and beverage provider, Food@Science features fresh, sustainable and seasonal ingredients, offering grab-and-go options in addition to serving as a casual restaurant. Admission to the museum is not required to visit Food@Science.

Science Store: The museum's shop offers a wide range of science tools and toys, Frost Science merchandise and unique exhibition-related gifts. Admission to the museum is not required to visit Science Store.

Other highlights include multiple special exhibitions, an expansive main atrium, event and meetings spaces and flexible programming spaces.

“Frost Science is a testimony to so many who gave their passion and dedication to making this a reality. The museum will be a place where our community can learn about 21st century science and technology in an era where science and technology is defining all that we do. Our goal is to be a vibrant educational resource to the local community and an international destination for visitors that encourages curiosity and investigation,” said Frank Steslow, Frost Science President.

“We thank the people of Miami-Dade County for their continued support in this project and are certain that they will be proud of their community’s new science museum. With the support of Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County, the Board of County Commissioners, City of Miami and our many private donors, we are now open to the community.”

This museum is a must visit. The children could not stop talking about the 3D planetarium show nor could they believe they are able to touch a sting ray. A fun, interactive, and exotic way to spend an afternoon and you can learn a thing or two about our planet.

Frost Museum of Science mobile app

Frost Science’s mobile app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices via the App Store.

Visitors are now able to enhance their museum experience by participating in interactive scavenger hunts across the campus and earning digital badges.

The app also unlocks curated exhibit content, including science stories, audio and video clips, research and more. Using the latest iBeacon technology, visitors can access descriptive audio of selected tactile exhibits, locate themselves on the map and many other additional features.